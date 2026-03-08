Henrik Wendel Meister prop bets & odds to score a goal March 7

Data Skrive
Updated March 7, 2026, 12:40 p.m. ET
Looking to bet on Henrik Wendel Meister to score a goal in SC Pisa’s upcoming matchup against Juventus on Saturday, March 7 at 2:45 PM ET? See the odds below, along with current numbers and trends.
SC Pisa was defeated in its last contest 1-0 against ACF Fiorentina away from home on February 23. Fiorentina outshot SC Pisa by a margin of 14 to six.
Henrik Wendel Meister’s Odds to Score a Goal vs. Juventus
- Odds to score a goal next game: +575
- Odds to score a goal next game: +575
Henrik Wendel Meister’s 2026-27 Stats
- So far in 2026-27, Meister has two Serie A goals for SC Pisa, but zero assists.
- This season, he has played in 23 matches, scoring in two of them.
- Looking at expected goals, Meister (0.8 xG) is 1.2 below his actual goal total (two).
- Thus far in the 2026-27 season, he has taken 14 shots, averaging 0.6 per game.
SC Pisa vs. Juventus Scoring Insights
- In Serie A, SC Pisa has put up 20 goals in 27 games (17th in league), and Juventus has allowed 28 in 27 matches (seventh).
- With 46 goals in 27 matches, Juventus is second in Serie A. On the flip side, SC Pisa has conceded 44 goals in 27 matches, 18th in the league.
- SC Pisa is 19th in Serie A in goal differential at -24.
- Juventus is fourth in Serie A in goal differential at +18.
SC Pisa vs. Juventus Match Info
