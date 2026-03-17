Here’s How to Play OKLO Stock Before Q4 Earnings Release

Oklo Inc. OKLO is slated to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 17, after market close.

A pre-revenue company, the consensus earnings mark of -$0.18 per share has remained unchanged over the past seven days, suggesting a 100% decline from the year-ago reported number.

For full-year 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OKLO’s EPS is pegged at -$0.62, implying an increase of 16.2% year over year.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of -53.9%. OKLO’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and beat in the other, with the average surprise being -20%.

Oklo Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Oklo Inc. price-eps-surprise | Oklo Inc. Quote

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for OKLO for the fourth quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of a beat. But that’s not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: OKLO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at -$0.18 per share each.

Zacks Rank: OKLO currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

OKLO has entered an execution-heavy phase as it advances construction of the Aurora-INL reactor, with site work beginning in late 2025 and key components already under procurement. While this marks operational progress, it also means rising spending on engineering, equipment and site development before any electricity sales begin. Management still targets commercial operations around 2027-2028, leaving several years of costs without corresponding revenues. This extended development window could have kept quarterly earnings under pressure in the near term.

Strategic partnerships with Meta Platforms META and Centrus Energy Corp. LEU could have strengthened OKLO’s long-term revenue visibility. OKLO’s agreement with META to power a 1.2-GW campus in Ohio, expected to come online around 2030, provides a strong demand anchor and includes development prepayments that may partially support near-term funding. At the same time, OKLO’s collaboration with Centrus to develop HALEU deconversion services strengthens fuel supply reliability for advanced reactors. By linking reactor deployment, fuel processing and customer demand, OKLO, META and Centrus collectively reinforce a vertically integrated strategy that could improve future earnings visibility.

Rising capital requirements and ongoing operating losses could have pressured near-term profitability. OKLO continues to incur operating losses while investing in reactor construction, fuel infrastructure and partnerships involving META and Centrus. In the third quarter of 2025, the company reported a $36.3 million operating loss and a $29.2 million loss before tax, reflecting development spending and administrative costs. Although a strong balance sheet helps fund expansion, large capital projects tied to the META campus and fuel initiatives involving Centrus may have increased spending before revenues arrive. This dynamic could have kept earnings negative in the near term.