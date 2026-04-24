Saros Review – At The Mountains Of Magnificence

Discovering a powerful (and profitable) new element on a faraway planet is a sci-fi staple that is especially prevalent in modern media, but Saros embraces this trope by making Lucenite’s home planet, Carcosa, the stuff of inescapable but wholly engaging nightmares. Protagonist Arjun fights to maintain his sanity, find a lost love, and stay alive (failing often) against an onslaught of lasers and monsters while the people around him descend into vague madness. All this while your AI-driven corporate overlords demand results. The premise is strong and surprisingly relatable in the modern landscape, while the action is dangerous, joyful, and demanding of your attention in a way few games can compete.

Tonally and sometimes directly inspired by Robert W. Chambers’ Lovecraft-adjacent short story collection, The King in Yellow (which I can confirm through experience is not required reading), Saros follows a collection of astronauts on a one-way trip to an alien planet that is, to be blunt, a no-good place. Arjun is a soldier among scientists there to save lives, but is perhaps selfishly focused on saving one in particular. The opaque nature of the story is sometimes unsatisfying, and though there are plenty of literal threats Arjun must dodge, counter, absorb, and defeat, the narrative is mainly focused on an existential danger. The result is that the cast feels mostly disposable, which is perhaps intentional, but I wanted to know more about them before their recorded monologues found throughout Carcosa descended into borderline incoherent ramblings about The Yellow Shore. The larger story leaves you with much to think about in a way I appreciate, and I eagerly continued the game after seeing credits to learn more, even if I wasn’t completely emotionally invested.

But frankly, even if the story was a complete dud, I would have struggled to put down Saros as its action is impeccable and challenging without ever bordering on the overwhelming. Saros is not a sequel to Housemarque’s excellent 2021 game, Returnal, but it does use its gameplay as the baseline and re-examines it to foster a more welcoming and rewarding system. The shield, which allows you to take in the energy of certain projectiles to power strong weapons, creates myriad worthwhile options in how you approach staying alive in the chaos.

Controlling Arjun is flawless. He leaps and dodges with precision that should make Mario take notes. Firing off all of Saros’ weapons feels powerful and exciting, though you will quickly gravitate towards a personal favorite (shout out to the Smart Rifle). The Power Weapons, which are managed with the shield, are completely satisfying and available when you need them most.

Outside of the action, another of Saros’ primary strengths is the Armor Matrix. Attempting runs is a familiar process for rogue genre fans in that you will quickly gain temporary strength as you explore and fight, but between attempts is a massive skill tree where you can drop your collected Lucenite and Halcyon for permanent upgrades. Plenty of rogue games offer permanent upgrades, but Saros is particularly satisfying as its upgrades offer worthwhile improvement choices that cater to specific playstyles. Even just one solid run unlocks dozens of upgrades at once. The process feels fast and less incremental making the good attempts feel even better and the abysmal failures not feel like wastes of time. Saros is a challenging game, but the Armor Matrix makes the whole experience much more approachable. If you are intimidated by the genre or were scared off by Returnal, know that Saros is much more welcoming.

The structure of Saros, which is much friendlier to shorter sessions and allows you to leave and pick up a run later, is also thoughtful in a way that makes it all feel much more doable in the face of challenge. At the expense of being less powerful (but still very strong), you can teleport to specific locations. I love this feature as it eliminates two of my primary ongoing personal frustrations with the genre: replaying the same areas over and over and refighting the same bosses. Of course, you can attempt runs from the starting line and fight the bosses again, and there are incentives for doing so, but I want the option to skip the bosses and areas I already beat in every rogue game. I am an impatient gamer, and Saros is okay with that.

Saros’ biggest shortcoming is that I was not as emotionally invested in its narrative and characters as I hoped to be. The plight of team Echelon IV did not move me, but I was fascinated by the abrasive world, the heartless Soltari corporation, and I was intentionally and successfully left wanting more from its engaging mysteries. I don’t share this sentiment for the gameplay, however. Moving, shooting, improving (both in stats and skill), winning, and even losing is an unequivocal joy, and I only wish I could write this final sentence faster so I can hurry up and get back to planet Carcosa and attempt another run.