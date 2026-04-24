5 Best Car Accident Attorneys in Houston Texas – On Pattison

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After a crash on Houston’s notoriously congested roads, choosing the right legal advocate can determine whether an injury victim walks away with fair compensation or gets outmaneuvered by an insurer. Here are five firms that consistently stand out.

Texas recorded more than 15,000 serious injury crashes in a recent year, and Harris County, home to Houston, consistently ranks among the state’s most dangerous counties for drivers. The city’s highways, including I-10, I-45, and the Beltway, see heavy traffic every day, which means the risk of a crash is present for nearly every commuter and traveler passing through.

After a crash, injured victims often have to deal with insurance companies on top of their recovery. Insurance adjusters begin working on a claim quickly, and without legal help, an injured person may not know what their case is actually worth. Having an attorney from the start can change that outcome significantly.

There are many personal injury law firms in Houston, which can make it hard to know where to start. Board certification, case results, and how attorneys treat their clients are some of the most reliable things to look at. The five firms below have clear records in each of those areas.

#1 Sutliff & Stout Injury & Accident Law Firm

When Houston drivers search for a Best Car Accident Attorney, Sutliff & Stout is the name that comes up most often. They’re a Texas car accident law firm serving injured drivers and passengers. The firm’s founding partners, Graham Sutliff and Hank Stout, are among the fewer than 2% of Texas trial lawyers who hold Board Certification in Personal Injury Trial Law from the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Founded in 2007, the firm has recovered more than $1 billion in verdicts and settlements for car accident victims. Hank Stout has been named a Texas Super Lawyer every year since 2012, a recognition given to the top 5% of attorneys in the state. The firm has also received recognition from Thomson Reuters for legal excellence. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and works on a no-fee-unless-you-win basis.

The firm handles car accident cases across Houston, Austin, and other parts of Texas. Clients at Sutliff & Stout work directly with their attorneys rather than being passed to staff members. That level of access is something that larger, high-volume firms often cannot offer.

Many clients have noted that they felt like more than just a case number. One verified reviewer said: “You are not made to feel like you are just another case.” The combination of board certification, over $1 billion recovered, and consistent client recognition places Sutliff & Stout at the top of this list.

Board Certified

$1B+ Recovered

Super Lawyers

24/7 Available

#2 Amaro Law Firm

R. James Amaro has been practicing personal injury law in Houston for over a decade. He has received eight Super Lawyer recognitions and a Top 100 Civil Trial Lawyers designation from the National Trial Lawyers. The firm was listed in the 2026 Best Law Firms rankings across three practice areas.

The firm handles car accident claims of varying complexity, from single-vehicle crashes to multi-vehicle highway accidents. It has taken cases to appellate courts and the Texas Supreme Court when required. It has multiple Houston-area office locations and offers multilingual representation, which serves the city’s large Spanish-speaking population.

Super Lawyers Top 100

2026 Best Law Firms

Appellate Experience

Multilingual

#3 Ben Dominguez

Ben Dominguez is a Texas personal injury attorney known for handling serious car accident and injury cases involving disputed liability, catastrophic injuries, and commercial vehicle collisions. He represents clients on a contingency fee basis, meaning legal fees are only collected if compensation is recovered.

With a strong focus on litigation and trial preparation, Dominguez has built a practice centered on advocating for injury victims against insurance companies. His work emphasizes thorough case development, strategic negotiation, and courtroom readiness when needed.

Board Certified

Trial Read

#4 Baumgartner Law Firm

Greg Baumgartner has focused on personal injury cases in Houston for more than 40 years. He holds a Best of Bar distinction that places him in the top 1% of Texas attorneys. The firm limits its caseload so that each client receives direct attorney attention throughout the life of their case.

The firm has handled drunk driving accident cases and cases involving serious injuries such as brain injuries and spinal cord damage. It also handles cases where long-term medical costs and lost income are significant factors in determining what a claim is worth. The firm works on a contingency fee basis.

40+ Years Experience

Top 1% Texas Bar

DWI Specialist

Catastrophic Injuries

#5 Angel Reyes & Associates

Angel Reyes & Associates has been handling personal injury cases in Texas for more than 30 years. Founder Angel Reyes III has represented over 55,000 injury victims, with total recoveries now exceeding $1 billion. The firm has recorded an individual result of $21 million in an auto accident case.

The firm handles car crashes, commercial vehicle accidents, brain injuries, and wrongful death claims across the Houston area. Its long operating history means it has dealt with most types of car accident scenarios a Texas driver might face. It works on a contingency fee basis and offers free initial consultations.

30+ Years

55,000+ Clients

$21M Auto Settlement

Why Choosing the Right Car Accident Attorney Matters

After a car accident in Houston, the attorney you choose can affect how much money you receive, how long the process takes, and how much stress you go through along the way.

Insurance companies have legal teams working to reduce what they pay out. Without an attorney, an injured person may not know what their claim is worth or what rights they have under Texas law. An experienced car accident attorney knows how to review police reports, medical records, and insurance policies to build a clear picture of what happened and what the victim is owed.

Texas follows a modified comparative fault rule. This means that if an injured person is found to be partly at fault for a crash, their compensation can be reduced by that percentage. If they are more than 50% at fault, they may receive nothing at all. An attorney who understands this rule can work to make sure the fault assigned to their client is accurate and fair.

Board certification in personal injury trial law is one of the clearest signs of experience. Only 2% of Texas attorneys hold this credential. It means the attorney has passed additional exams, handled a required number of trials, and received peer recommendations in that specific area of law. It is not a general certification. It is specific to personal injury trial work.

A firm’s case history also tells you something important. Documented settlements and verdicts show what a firm has actually recovered for clients in the past. How attorneys communicate with clients throughout a case matters too. An attorney who is hard to reach or slow to return calls can make an already difficult situation worse. Injured people deserve clear updates and direct access to the person handling their case.

Conclusion

Houston has a large number of personal injury law firms. The five on this list have documented credentials, published case results, and client records that can be looked up and checked. Each firm handles car accident cases on a contingency fee basis, which means there is no upfront cost to get legal representation started.

Anyone injured in a Houston car accident should look at an attorney’s board certification status, their actual case history, and how they handle communication before making a decision. Those three factors, more than advertising or name recognition, tend to reflect what a firm is actually like to work with.

Most firms on this list offer a free initial consultation. Speaking with an attorney early, even before deciding to file a claim, can help an injured person understand their options and what steps to take next.