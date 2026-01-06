Hijikata vs. Adam Walton Prediction, Odds to Win Brisbane International Presented by Evie

Data Skrive
Jan. 4, 2026Updated Jan. 5, 2026, 10:35 p.m. ET
In the Round of 32 at the Brisbane International Presented by Evie on Tuesday, Adam Walton (ranked No. 77) faces Rinky Hijikata (No. 111).
Hijikata is the favorite (-135) to get to the Round of 16 compared to the underdog Walton (+105).
Tennis odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Monday at 10:35 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
Rinky Hijikata vs. Adam Walton matchup info
- Tournament: Brisbane International Presented by Evie
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, January 6
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch the Tennis Channel and more sports on Fubo!
Hijikata vs. Walton Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Hijikata has a 57.4% to win.
Hijikata vs. Walton Betting Odds
- Hijikata’s odds to win match: -135
- Walton’s odds to win match: +105
- Hijikata’s odds to win tournament: +4000
- Walton’s odds to win tournament: +10000
Hijikata vs. Walton matchup performance & stats
- In 13 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Hijikata has gone 14-13.
- Hijikata has won 71.9% of his service games on hard courts and 23.6% of his return games over the past year.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Hijikata has converted 57 of 130 break points (43.8%).
- Hijikata was beaten in the Round of 16 of his previous tournament (the Almaty Open) 4-6, 5-7 by No. 22-ranked Flavio Cobolli on October 15.
- Walton has posted a 16-19 record in 18 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Walton has 328 wins in 442 service games on hard courts (74.2%), and 105 wins in 428 return games (24.5%).
- On hard courts Walton has won 40.3% of break points (87 out of 216) to rank 25th.
- Walton was eliminated in the Round of 32 of his previous tournament (the Belgrade Open) on November 2, when he lost 6-7, 7-6, 5-7 to Alejandro Tabilo.
Our team of savvy editors independently handpicks all recommendations. If you purchase through our links, the USA Today Network may earn a commission. Prices were accurate at the time of publication but may change.
Gambling involves risk. Please only gamble with funds that you can comfortably afford to lose. While we do our utmost to offer good advice and information we cannot be held responsible for any loss that may be incurred as a result of gambling. We do our best to make sure all the information that we provide on this site is correct. However, from time to time mistakes will be made and we will not be held liable. Please check any stats or information if you are unsure how accurate they are. No guarantees are made with regards to results or financial gain. All forms of betting carry financial risk and it is up to the individual to make bets with or without the assistance of information provided on this site and we cannot be held responsible for any loss that may be incurred as a result of following the betting tips provided on this site. Past performances do not guarantee success in the future and betting odds fluctuate from one minute to the next. The material contained on this site is intended to inform, entertain and educate the reader and in no way represents an inducement to gamble legally or illegally or any sort of professional advice.
Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside. It is your sole responsibility to act in accordance with your local laws.