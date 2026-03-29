Holy Week 2026 is here. What are the dates?

March 29, 2026, 6:02 a.m. ET

Holy Week marks the final week of Lent for Christians and leads up to Easter Sunday.

In 2026, Holy Week runs from Palm Sunday on March 29 through Easter Sunday on April 5, commemorating the events leading up to Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and celebrating his resurrection.

Holy Week will overlap with Passover, the Jewish holiday marking the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt. Passover begins April 1 and ends April 9.

Here’s what to know about Holy Week and the holidays it includes.

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What Christian holidays occur during Holy Week?

During Holy Week, the following major Christian holidays will take place:

Palm Sunday – March 29

– March 29 Holy Thursday – April 2

– April 2 Good Friday- April 3

April 3 Easter Sunday– April 5

What is Palm Sunday?

Palm Sunday is celebrated by Christians by reenacting Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem with processions, waving palm branches, and conducting special church services.

What is Holy Thursday?

Maundy Thursday, or Holy Thursday, commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his disciples, marking the institution of Holy Communion and the washing of feet, symbolizing humility and service, according to the Presbyterian Church.

What is Good Friday?

Good Friday, observed on Friday, April 3, marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and is one of the most solemn days of the Christian calendar.

According to Christian belief, Jesus was arrested, tried by Roman authorities and sentenced to death by crucifixion. The day is observed with mourning, reflection and special church services.

What is Easter Sunday?

Easter Sunday celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which Christians believe occurred three days after his crucifixion, according to the Bible.

Of all the Christian holidays, Easter Sunday is considered to be the “biggest day of the church calendar,” Nadieszda Kizenko, the director of religious studies at the University at Albany, previously told USA TODAY.

Unlike many holidays, Easter does not fall on a fixed date. Known as a “movable feast,” it is observed on the first Sunday after the first full Easter moon following the spring equinox, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Contributing: Lianna Norman, Amaris Encinas, Jordan Mendoza; USA TODAY NETWORK

Julia Gomez is a Trending reporter for USA TODAY and covers popular toys, scientific studies, natural disasters, holidays, and trending news. Connect with her on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and TikTok: @juliamariegz, or email her at jgomez@gannett.com.