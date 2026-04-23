Hoosier Lottery Mega Millions, Cash 5 winning numbers for April 21, 2026

Updated April 22, 2026, 4:59 a.m. ET

The Hoosier Lottery offers several draw games for those aiming to win big.

Here’s a look at April 21, 2026, results for each game:

Winning Mega Millions numbers from April 21 drawing

01-36-43-56-58, Mega Ball: 07

Check Mega Millions payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Cash 5 numbers from April 21 drawing

06-15-29-33-39

Check Cash 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Daily 3 numbers from April 21 drawing

Midday: 5-5-4, SB: 0

Evening: 4-5-5, SB: 4

Check Daily 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Daily 4 numbers from April 21 drawing

Midday: 9-5-3-9, SB: 0

Evening: 0-5-3-5, SB: 4

Check Daily 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Quick Draw numbers from April 21 drawing

Midday: 01-04-08-20-24-28-30-32-33-43-45-46-51-58-62-64-66-72-74-77, BE: 45

Evening: 02-08-13-23-26-30-31-32-36-39-46-48-49-52-55-69-74-75-78-79, BE: 30

Check Quick Draw payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Cash Pop numbers from April 21 drawing

Morning: 02

Matinee: 01

Afternoon: 04

Evening: 14

Late Night: 13

Check Cash Pop payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Millionaire for Life numbers from April 21 drawing

01-04-40-47-58, Bonus: 04

Check Millionaire for Life payouts and previous drawings here.

Feeling lucky? Explore the latest lottery news & results

Are you a winner? Here’s how to claim your lottery prize

For Indiana Lottery prizes, the claim process varies depending on the prize amount. Prizes of $599 or less can be claimed at any authorized Hoosier Lottery retailer across the state by presenting the signed winning ticket.

If your prize is between $600 and $49,999, you can claim in person at any Hoosier Lottery regional office or you can choose to mail in your claim. To claim by mail, complete a Hoosier Lottery Winner Claim Form and include your signed winning ticket, along with a copy of a government-issued photo ID. Send these documents to:

Hoosier Lottery Headquarters

1302 N. Meridian Street, Suite 100

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Be sure to include all required documentation and keep a copy of the ticket and claim form for your records.

For prizes of $50,000 or more, you are required to claim in person at the Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis. Call 1-800-955-6886 to schedule an appointment to claim your prize.

All prize claims must be submitted within 180 days of the drawing date for draw games. For more details on the claims process or to download a claim form, visit the Hoosier Lottery Winners page or contact the customer service team at 1-800-955-6886.

When are the Hoosier Lottery drawings held?

Mega Millions: 11 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.

Cash Pop: 9:30 a.m. (Morning), 1:30 p.m. (Matinee), 3:30 p.m. (Afternoon), 7:30 p.m. (Evening), and 11:30 p.m. (Late Night).

Daily 3, Daily 4, Quick Draw: 1 p.m. (Midday) and 11 p.m. (Evening) daily.

Cash 5: 11 p.m. daily.

Hoosier Lotto: 11 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.

Millionaire for Life: 10:15 p.m. daily.

This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by an Indiana editor. You can send feedback using this form.