Delta wants to take United’s crown over the Pacific, too

RIO DE JANEIRO — Delta Air Lines is the nation’s most profitable carrier, but its hungry rival, United Airlines , is far bigger over the Pacific. Delta’s new president, Peter Carter, says that just won’t stand.

“We want to become stronger, better, faster in the trans-Pacific, and we want to become the leading U.S. carrier” across the Pacific, Carter told CNBC in an interview here during the International Air Transport Association’s annual meeting. “Ultimately … the real goal is to become the leading global carrier, which is a pretty audacious goal.”

Carter, who was promoted in March, said some of that will come from Delta’s joint venture with Korean Air, which is merging with Asiana Airlines.

Delta posted a net profit of more than $5 billion last year, compared with United’s earnings of about $3.35 billion. However, for its trans-Pacific business, Delta’s smaller network generated just $2.79 billion in revenue, compared with United’s roughly $6.89 billion, according to company filings.

Trans-Pacific flying is often highly profitable, with long-haul flights commanding a premium and served by planes with dozens of premium seats.

Both carriers are adding new routes. Earlier this month, Delta launched nonstop service between Los Angeles and Hong Kong. United Airlines, meanwhile, is planning a nonstop between its San Francisco hub and Sapporo, Japan — a play for premium-ski traffic.