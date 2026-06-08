Cardi B Reacts to Latto’s New Song ‘Gimme Dat’ Calling Her Out After Apology, Leaked Call Drama

Cardi B wants to make it right with Latto after some public ups and downs.

“I truly understand how you feel…and that’s exactly why I chose to apologize publicly because the disrespect became public,” Cardi, 33, wrote via X on Thursday, June 4. “I genuinely felt bad about what happened. In 2025 and 2026, I made multiple attempts to connect…I spoke with your manager, your sister and even texted you directly to take full responsibility. I always had love and respect for you! I always wanted to make it right but making it right looks different for the both of us.”

In September 2025, Cardi dissed Latto, 27, in a leaked phone call with Ice Spice‘s manager.

“I’m not Latto. I’ma beat her the f*** up,” Cardi said about Ice Spice on the call. “You think I’m p**** ass Latto?”

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While Cardi quickly apologized on X, Latto chose to reference the drama when she released her latest studio album, Big Mama, on May 29. During an interview with The Breakfast Club, Latto confirmed the song “Gimme Dat” is about Cardi.

“I rap about what’s going on in my life and at the moment,” Latto explained on the Wednesday, June 3, episode. “I see all over the internet I’m being called p****. I’m pregnant, emotions are high.”

According to Latto, she had a solid friendship with Cardi before she heard the audio leak.

“We was on a texting basis. So I feel like, ‘Yeah, you tweeted to the world, but we got each other number,'” Latto explained. “So then probably like two months later, something like that, she did text me, but by that time I’m like, ‘I’m not even thinking about that.'”

Latto admitted that she hasn’t spoken to Cardi since the record came out. After welcoming a baby girl with rapper 21 Savage this spring, the “Put It On Da Floor” hitmaker said things are a little busy.

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“I’m open to the conversation. When? I don’t know. I got a baby now,” she said. “Life kept moving. The people just now hearing that song but like I made that song when that was a topic in my life. It wasn’t no diss, that’s just what was happening in my life.”

In her latest social media post, Cardi reiterated that she “didn’t mean any harm” in her viral phone call. At the same time, she admitted it was a “heated conversation and I let my mouth get the best of me.”

“When the call came out I was eight months pregnant, had just released my album and was extremely overwhelmed and emotional,” Cardi wrote via X. “That’s not to excuse what I said but to let you know where I was in my head. … I wanted to connect with you but you wanted to address it on your album.”