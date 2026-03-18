Horoscopes Today, March 18, 2026

March 18, 2026, 4:34 a.m. ET

Here are the horoscopes for today, Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

For full daily and monthly horoscopes as well as expert readings, see our full Horoscopes experience.

What is your zodiac sign? A guide to what astrology can tell you about yourself

Get to know Pisces: Personality traits and more on this Zodiac sign

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Rejuvenation is flooding in! The Pisces new moon is your personal reset. Ready to initiate a new chapter of authenticity?

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Read the full Pisces Daily Horoscope

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Create space to connect with your inner landscape. The Pisces new moon initiates a clearing so you can reemerge renewed.

Read the full Aries Daily Horoscope

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Torn between your wants and the needs of your community? Unspoken feelings come up under the Pisces new moon.

Read the full Taurus Daily Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

Time to rebirth your professional sphere! The Pisces new moon offers opportunities to renew your goals and public image.

Read the full Gemini Daily Horoscope

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

You’re ready for personal and professional growth. But do you need to transcend old belief systems to make it happen?

Read the full Cancer Daily Horoscope

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

You can’t run from yourself! Emotional undercurrents may be pulling you inward. The Pisces new moon asks for surrender.

Read the full Leo Daily Horoscope

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Ready to connect on a soul level? The Pisces new moon creates opportunities for fulfillment through relating. Let others in.

Read the full Virgo Daily Horoscope

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Your work responsibilities and health regimens are shifting! Ready to revise your priorities? The Pisces new moon rewrites your routines.

Read the full Libra Daily Horoscope

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Happiness can be found in upgrading your routine. Feeling restless around your daily patterns? Taking risks shifts the tone.

Read the full Scorpio Daily Horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Craving joy and intimacy? To access these desires, your emotional foundation may need to heal first. Soften to release.

Read the full Sagittarius Daily Horoscope

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Communication is the key to a happy home and fulfilling partnerships. Ready to express yourself in a new light?

Read the full Capricorn Daily Horoscope

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Ready to grow your skillset and bank account? The Pisces new moon sends you down the path of acquisition.

Read the full Aquarius Daily Horoscope