Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says OpenClaw is ‘definitely the next ChatGPT’

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Tuesday pointed to a fast-rising AI project called OpenClaw as a major step forward in how people interact with artificial intelligence.

“It is now the largest, most popular, the most successful open-sourced project in the history of humanity,” Jensen told Jim Cramer in a “Mad Money” interview from the sidelines of Nvidia’s GTC event in California. “This is definitely the next ChatGPT,” the CEO asserted.

OpenClaw is an open-source autonomous AI agent platform that goes beyond traditional chatbots. Instead of answering questions, these agents can complete tasks, make decisions, and take actions with minimal input from users.

Nvidia moved quickly to build around OpenClaw’s momentum. The AI chip leader on Monday announced NemoClaw, an enterprise-grade version of OpenClaw that layers Nvidia’s software stack and tools on top of the platform. The goal is to make these powerful AI agents secure, scalable, and ready for real-world use.

Jensen described the technology as a foundational shift that could drastically expand what individuals can do with AI. “In one line of code, you can create for yourself your own agent. Then after that, just ask the agent to do whatever you want,” he said.