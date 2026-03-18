Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says OpenClaw is ‘definitely the next ChatGPT’

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Tuesday pointed to a fast-rising AI project called OpenClaw as a major step forward in how people interact with artificial intelligence.
“It is now the largest, most popular, the most successful open-sourced project in the history of humanity,” Jensen told Jim Cramer in a “Mad Money” interview from the sidelines of Nvidia’s GTC event in California. “This is definitely the next ChatGPT,” the CEO asserted.
OpenClaw is an open-source autonomous AI agent platform that goes beyond traditional chatbots. Instead of answering questions, these agents can complete tasks, make decisions, and take actions with minimal input from users.
Nvidia moved quickly to build around OpenClaw’s momentum. The AI chip leader on Monday announced NemoClaw, an enterprise-grade version of OpenClaw that layers Nvidia’s software stack and tools on top of the platform. The goal is to make these powerful AI agents secure, scalable, and ready for real-world use.
Jensen described the technology as a foundational shift that could drastically expand what individuals can do with AI. “In one line of code, you can create for yourself your own agent. Then after that, just ask the agent to do whatever you want,” he said.
The CEO illustrated the concept with a real-world example: designing a kitchen. With a short prompt, an OpenClaw agent could study images, learn design tools, iterate on ideas, and improve its own output – all autonomously. “They’ll go off and learn how to design a kitchen. It will come back with design and reflect on that,” Jensen said, describing how the system can refine its own work.
The broader implication, he added, is the growth of individual expertise. “Every carpenter can now be an architect. Every plumber will become an architect. We are going to elevate the capabilities of everyone,” he said.
To be sure, the rapid rise of autonomous AI agents like OpenClaw has also raised concerns around security, privacy, and control – particularly as these systems gain the ability to act independently.
That’s where Nvidia sees its role. With NemoClaw, Nvidia is building guardrails, including privacy protections, oversight tools, and enterprise-grade security to ensure these agents can be deployed safely at scale.
Addressing those risks will be critical to unlocking the next wave of AI adoption – one where agents don’t just assist but act on a human’s behalf.