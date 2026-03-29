Battle of Texas: Houston, Dallas Clash in Week One

by Ethan Berch

ARLINGTON, TX – March 25, 2026 – Yee haw! Opening weekend features the only Battle of Texas in the 2026 UFL regular season, right in the Lone Star State. With two veteran coaching staffs and two new quarterbacks at the helm, this matchup brings plenty of intrigue.

Storylines to Watch:

One of the most shocking developments out of camp was Nolan Henderson being given the nod at quarterback for Week One. The Gamblers boast a loaded quarterback room, even after the departure of Donovan Smith, and the third-year Houston Gambler earns the starting job to open the season.

Henderson put together a standout career at Delaware, including a 3,231-yard passing season in his senior year with 36 total touchdowns. He’s made three starts over the past two spring seasons and is now presented with the opportunity he’s been waiting for, as head coach Kevin Sumlin hands him the keys to the offense.

Henderson is characterized as a high-percentage passer with elite short-range accuracy and the ability to make plays with his feet.

If Henderson earning the starting role wasn’t the most surprising news out of camp, it may have been Austin Reed beating out “The Spring King,” Luis Perez, for the job in Dallas.

Reed is set to make his spring football debut and hasn’t appeared in a game since 2023. He last played at Western Kentucky and spent time with the Chicago Bears in between. Reed is highly regarded for his mental processing speed, rapid decision-making, and high football IQ. Known as a prolific passer, he wins the job in what many would consider an improbable situation.

All of a sudden, both Texas teams enter Week One with major wild cards at the quarterback position.

Both Rick Neuheisel and Kevin Sumlin bring some of the most experience of any coaches in the UFL. Neuheisel tallied 87 wins as a head coach at Colorado, Washington, and UCLA, while Sumlin racked up 95 wins with Houston, Texas A&M, and Arizona.

While some coaches across the league will be managing the sidelines for the first time, that’s not the case here. For Neuheisel and Sumlin, it’s another go-around and that experience could prove to be a major advantage.

The key aspect of this game will be Houston’s offense against Dallas’ defense. Dallas is widely considered to have one of, if not the top defense in the league coming out of camp. Defensive coordinator Mike Gillhamer brings experience from both the spring level and the NFL, including time contributing to the New York Giants’ NFC Championship and Super Bowl XXXV run.

Dallas features star power across the defense. The NFL’s 2025 interception leader Ajene Harris and former first-round pick Taco Charlton headline a unit that could be dominant.

However, Houston has no shortage of talent on offense. Receivers Justin Hall, Jontre Kirklin, and Kai Locksley provide more than enough support for Henderson. If he can find a rhythm early with this group, Sumlin can begin to lean into the Air Raid attack he’s known for.

The pressure is on Henderson, as he’s expected to have his hands full against a ferocious Dallas defense. If Dallas performs the way it’s capable of, it could be a long day for Houston. This matchup in the trenches will ultimately decide the game.