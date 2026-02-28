How Michael J. Fox inspired Harrison Ford’s heartbreaking Parkinson’s monologue from ‘Shrinking’

“Shrinking,” the Emmy-nominated Apple TV+ series created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein, portrays the realities of living with Parkinson’s disease through the beautiful and often heartbreaking storyline of Paul Rhoades, played by Harrison Ford.

Ford’s co-star Ted McGinley recently revealed that one of the show’s most pivotal and moving scenes from Season 2, in which Rhoades is fully transparent with his friends and colleagues about the toll of the disease, was inspired by a real conversation Michael J. Fox had with his “Spin City” castmates about his medication management.

“He had to save it. He couldn’t use it for rehearsals …” McGinley told Rich Eisen in February. “He had to save it for his life, for his family, and that was sort of Harrison’s speech.

