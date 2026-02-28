Davison Igbinosun, Caleb Downs, Lorenzo Styles Jr., Max Klare, Will Kacmarek get 2026 NFL Combine measurements

INDIANAPOLIS – The 2026 NFL Combine began on Wednesday in Indianapolis. Over 300 former college stars from teams across the country have started to arrive at Lucas Oil Stadium to begin the week, where they will hope to impress coaches, general managers and scouts ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft in late April.

On Thursday, the defensive backs and tight ends spoke to the media at the Indianapolis Convention Center. This included Ohio State’s Davison Igbinosun, Caleb Downs, Lorenzo Styles Jr., Max Klare and Will Kacmarek. On Friday, wide receivers and running backs took center stage, including Buckeyes Carnell Tate and CJ Donaldson.

After going through their interviews, the defensive backs and tight ends took the field for workouts on Friday evening and received their official NFL Combine measurements at Lucas Oil Stadium. This included Igbinosun, Styles, Klare and Kacmarek.

At the NFL Combine, Igbinosun measured 6-foot-2 and 189 pounds, the same height and four pounds heavier than he was listed on the Scarlet and Gray roster. The corner has 32 and 7/8 inch arms and 9 and 1/8 inch hands.

Igbinosun began his college career at Ole Miss, playing 13 games as a freshman. He transferred to Ohio State ahead of the 2023 season and quickly became a starter for the Buckeyes. Over the next two years, Igbinosun started at corner along with Denzel Burke before serving as the Scarlet and Gray’s No. 1 corner as a senior last season. He finished his career with 194 total tackles, 27 passes defended, four interception and three fumble recoveries and was first-team All-Big Ten as a senior.

Downs measured at 6-foot and 206 pounds, one pound heavier than he was listed by Ohio State. Downs’ arms measured at 30 and 1/4 inches and his hands were 9 and 1/2 inches at the Combine.

After a second-team All-American season as a freshman at Alabama, Downs transferred to the Buckeyes ahead of the 2024 season. He helped the Scarlet and Gray win the national championship that year, before a second consecutive unanimous All-American season last year. Downs totaled 257 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 12 passes defended, six interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Styles was 6-foot and 1/2 inch and 194 pounds at the Combine, half an inch shorter than he was listed on Ohio State’s roster last year. Styles’ arms were 31 and 5/8 inches and his hands measured at 9 and 1/2 inches.

Following two years at Notre Dame, where he played wide receiver, Styles transferred back home to the Buckeyes. He took a redshirt year in 2023 before serving as a backup defensive back in 2024. Last season, Styles was the Scarlet and Gray’s starting nickel. He finished his college career with 47 total tackles, seven passes defended and 1.5 tackles for loss.

On Friday, Klare measured 6-foot-4 and 246 pounds, which is one inch shorter and three pounds heavier than he was listed last year. Klare’s arms measured 31 and 1/8 inches and his hands were 9 and 1.8 inches.

Klare played three seasons at Purdue, breaking out in 2024 with a third-team All-Big Ten year. He transferred to Ohio State before his senior year, looking to become a more complete tight end, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors. For his career, Klare caught 116 passes for 1,329 yards and six touchdowns.

Kacmarek stood at 6-foot-5 and 1/2 an inch and weighed 261 pounds in Indianapolis, which was half an inch shorter and three pounds heavier than last season. His arms were 32 and 1/4 inches and 9 and 3/4 inches.

A St. Louis native, Kacmarek played three seasons at Ohio before transferring to Ohio State. He helped the Buckeyes win a national championship in 2024 before returning this past season. Kacmarek finished his college career with 65 catches for 761 yards and four touchdowns.