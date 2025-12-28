How much snow from winter storm 12/26/25: Snowfall totals from NYC, NY, NJ and CT

NEW YORK (WABC) — A major winter snowstorm is hammering the Tri-State area, dropping 1-2 inches per hour during the brunt in some parts.

The snow began Friday evening and began tapering off Saturday morning.

The Hudson Valley, Connecticut, northernmost New Jersey and parts of Long Island have seen the heaviest snow totals, with sleet knocking down accumulations in New York City and areas to the south and west.

The National Weather Service reported 4.3″ in Central Park at 7 a.m. Saturday, marking the first time Central Park has seen snowfall greater than 4″ since the winter storm of January 2022, when 8.3″ was observed.

National Weather Service: Snowfall Reports from the Last 24 Hours

Here’s a look at the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:

…CONNECTICUT…

…Fairfield County…

4 NNW New Fairfield 9.1 in 0409 AM 12/27 Trained Spotter

2 ENE New Canaan 7.1 in 0528 AM 12/27 Trained Spotter

4 SSE Easton 6.0 in 0110 AM 12/27 Public

Bridgeport Airport 6.0 in 1200 AM 12/27 Official NWS Obs

3 E Easton 6.0 in 1151 PM 12/26 Public

1 W Stamford 5.9 in 0605 AM 12/27 Trained Spotter

1 NNW Stamford 5.7 in 0100 AM 12/27 Trained Spotter

…Middlesex County…

1 SW Westbrook 7.7 in 0240 AM 12/27 Trained Spotter

1 WNW East Haddam 6.8 in 1134 PM 12/26

…New Haven County…

1 NNW Meriden 9.0 in 0350 AM 12/27 Trained Spotter

1 ENE North Haven 7.7 in 1220 AM 12/27 Trained Spotter

4 SSE Durham 7.1 in 0200 AM 12/27 Public

3 ENE Branford 6.4 in 1201 AM 12/27 Public

1 NW Ansonia 6.0 in 0531 AM 12/27 Public

…New London County…

5 SSE Salem 7.0 in 0603 AM 12/27 Public

New London 6.5 in 1139 PM 12/26 Trained Spotter

Ledyard Center 5.5 in 0100 AM 12/27 Trained Spotter

…NEW JERSEY…

…Bergen County…

2 NNE Franklin Lakes 3.2 in 0138 AM 12/27 Public

…Essex County…

2 NE Springfield 3.0 in 0400 AM 12/27 Public

1 NW Newark 2.3 in 1226 AM 12/27 Public

…Hudson County…

Harrison 4.0 in 0442 AM 12/27 CO-OP Observer

…Union County…

1 NE Union 3.0 in 0200 AM 12/27 Public

Newark Airport 2.5 in 0100 AM 12/27 Official NWS Obs

…NEW YORK…

…Bronx County…

1 NNE Fordham 4.3 in 0400 AM 12/27 Public

…Kings County…

1 SSE Williamsburg 3.5 in 0126 AM 12/27 Public

1 N Bay Ridge 3.1 in 0603 AM 12/27 Public

…Nassau County…

1 N Centre Island 4.0 in 0529 AM 12/27 Public

1 SW Levittown 4.0 in 0202 AM 12/27 Public

1 SW Elmont 2.0 in 1250 AM 12/27 Trained Spotter

Manhasset Hills 1.6 in 1200 AM 12/27 Public

…New York (Manhattan) County…

Central Park 4.3 in 0700 AM 12/27

…Orange County…

2 E Highland Mills 5.2 in 0130 AM 12/27 Public

Monroe 5.0 in 0500 AM 12/27 Trained Spotter

2 NW Stewart Airport 5.0 in 0402 AM 12/27 Amateur Radio

2 SSW Stewart Airport 5.0 in 1212 AM 12/27

2 NW Stewart Airport 4.5 in 1213 AM 12/27 Amateur Radio

3 WNW Warwick 4.0 in 0603 AM 12/27 Trained Spotter

…Queens County…

NYC/JFK 2.5 in 0100 AM 12/27 Official NWS Obs

NYC/La Guardia 2.0 in 0100 AM 12/27 Official NWS Obs

1 NNE Elmhurst 2.0 in 1200 AM 12/27

…Suffolk County…

North Patchogue 6.8 in 0109 AM 12/27 Public

2 E Flanders 5.8 in 1120 PM 12/26 Public

Babylon 5.8 in 1111 PM 12/26 Public

1 SSE Bohemia 5.6 in 0550 AM 12/27 Trained Spotter

Islip Airport 5.6 in 1200 AM 12/27 Official NWS Obs

2 SE Ridge 5.6 in 1159 PM 12/26 NWS Employee

Upton (NWS Office) 5.5 in 0100 AM 12/27 Official NWS Obs

Deer Park 5.3 in 0600 AM 12/27 Trained Spotter

1 WSW Poquott 5.2 in 0425 AM 12/27 NWS Employee

1 ESE East Patchogue 5.1 in 0541 AM 12/27 NWS Employee

Centereach 4.8 in 0437 PM 12/26 NWS Employee

1 SSE Bohemia 4.7 in 1205 AM 12/27 Public

2 S Commack 4.5 in 0145 AM 12/27 Public

1 N Smithtown 4.3 in 1200 AM 12/27 Trained Spotter

Stony Brook 4.3 in 1155 PM 12/26 Trained Spotter

1 ENE Commack 4.0 in 1140 PM 12/26 Broadcast Media

1 E Kings Park 3.6 in 1259 AM 12/27 Public

…Westchester County…

Armonk 6.4 in 0200 AM 12/27 Trained Spotter

2 ENE Peekskill 6.1 in 1200 AM 12/27 Trained Spotter

1 SSE Greenville 3.0 in 1205 AM 12/27

———-

