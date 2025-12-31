How the Premier League relegation battle looks after Matchweek 18

Halfway through the season, the Premier League table is tightly packed through the middle. At the bottom, however, little has changed. The same three sides have occupied the relegation places since Matchweek 13, and the teams that entered December under pressure have remained there.

With 55 league games before the end of January, the table can turn quickly. With so many games in quick succession, teams near the bottom have a chance to gain momentum; a few strong performances can lift them clear before the season reaches its business end.

Wolves (20th, two points)

Wolves’ visit to Anfield on Saturday was about far more than football. Fans and clubs stood united to honour Diogo Jota, with the away end echoing “Diogo, Diogo” even as the result slipped away from reach.

Liverpool fans display a banner in tribute to the late Diogo Jota ahead of the game against Wolves (Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

On the pitch, the 2–1 defeat extended Wolves’ losing run to 11. Two points from 18 games. Sixteen adrift of safety. Liverpool’s opener came from a cut-back; even with 10 Wolves players in the box, they found space. Jeremie Frimpong drove in and found Ryan Gravenberch, who finished low into the near corner. Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister, left unmarked, might just as easily have taken the strike.

Liverpool doubled their lead within 90 seconds, Florian Wirtz finishing a slick Hugo Ekitike pass for his first goal of the season.

Wolves improved after the break, completing 165 passes, almost double their first-half total as Andre and Joao Gomes set the tempo and exerted greater control. Eighteen-year-old Mateus Mane, making his first Premier League start, impressed and played with edge in a side stretched by injuries. Wolves registered nine shots, four on target, more than they had in their previous four matches.

Rob Edwards continues to audition, conscious that structural changes are already shaping the club’s plans for a Championship rebuild.

Next up: Manchester United (a), December 30, West Ham (h) January 3, Everton (a) January 7.

Unavailable: Toti Gomes (hamstring, doubtful), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring, late January 2026), Marshall Munetsi (calf, mid January 2026), Daniel Bentley (ankle, mid January 2026), Rodrigo Gomes (groin, early February 2026); Emmanuel Agbadou and Tawanda Chirewa (AFCON).

Burnley (19th, 12 points)

Burnley took 16 shots against Everton at Turf Moor and yet failed to register a single effort on target. The 0–0 draw extended their winless run to nine games and left them six points from safety. Substitute Zian Flemming, who came on for Armando Broja, struck the post in the 90th minute from a tight offside call, the closest they came.

At the other end, Martin Dubravka made six saves and faced 1.54 xGOT to preserve the point. Burnley were forced into last-ditch defending late as Everton created the clearest chances of the match.

Burnley have conceded 34.7 expected goals this season, the worst in the Premier League, and have scored just seven times at home all year. Against a weakened Everton side, this felt like a missed opportunity. There was a distinct Championship feel to the quality of the game at Turf Moor.

Next up: Newcastle (h), December 30, Brighton (a), January 3, Manchester United (h), January 7.

Unavailable: Connor Roberts (strain, late January 2026), Jordan Beyer (knee, mid January 2026), Zeki Amdouni (cruciate ligament, early April 2026), Joe Worrall (knock, doubtful), Maxime Esteve (knock, doubtful); Lyle Foster and Axel Tuanzebe (AFCON); Hannibal Mejbri (suspended).

West Ham (18th, 13 points)

West Ham’s 1–0 defeat to Fulham was another match in which they struggled to convert chances. Jarrod Bowen and the forwards lacked cutting edge in the final third. While they created 0.91 expected goals (xG), only 0.20 xGOT was on target-quality shots — showing that their finishing consistently fell short.

Callum Wilson’s introduction in the 56th minute offered a different outlet, and West Ham responded with eight second-half shots compared with three before the break. It was not enough. Fulham’s winner arrived in the 85th minute, an outstanding cross from Harry Wilson that Raul Jimenez headed home following an unfortunate Ollie Scarles error.

Soungoutou Magassa brought energy in midfield, but it counted for little.

Ollie Scarles is in tears as he apologises to the #WHUFC fans. Tough moment for the young defender being at fault for Fulham’s winner. Scarles will bounce back but pretty poor that not all of his team-mates checked on him. Kyle Walker-Peters stayed with Scarles until the end. pic.twitter.com/dDpgOVDOV8 — Roshane Thomas (@RoshaneSport) December 27, 2025

The inconsistency in West Ham’s attack has been evident throughout the season. In their three wins, West Ham have averaged 2.37 xG per game. Across their other 15 matches, that figure drops to 0.73. Such a discrepancy in performances is not sustainable.

January will test their depth. Niclas Fullkrug is set to join Milan on loan, while El Hadji Malick Diouf is away at Africa Cup of Nations.

Next up: Brighton (h), December 30, Wolves (a), January 3, Forest (h), January 6.

Unavailable: Malick Diouf and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (AFCON).

Nottingham Forest (17th, 18 points)

Forest’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City marked Sean Dyche’s 17th match against Pep Guardiola without a win. There was a silver lining for Forest, however, as they produced a competitive display against a City side now in form after eight wins on the bounce. Neither team managed a shot on target in the first half as Forest remained compact and disciplined.

City took the lead through Tijjani Reijnders, set up by Rayan Cherki for his seventh assist of the season in the second half. Forest levelled in the 54th minute when Omari Hutchinson scored his first goal for the club, finishing a well-worked move that ran from one end of the pitch to the other. Cherki then won it from a set piece late on, with him and Phil Foden both registering seven touches in the box, more than Erling Haaland’s five.

Igor Jesus was central again, driving Forest’s work with his running and link play, and got the assist with a wonderful cross. Elliot Anderson stood out too, leading the team in recoveries, tackles and interceptions.

The defensive improvement under Dyche has been clear. Before his arrival, Forest conceded 5.38 shots on target per game. Under him, that figure has dropped to 3.50, a 35 per cent reduction. The squad quality is evident, and there is depth in absences due to AFCON and injuries.

Next up: Everton (h), December 30, Aston Villa (a), January 3, West Ham (a) January 6,

Unavailable: Ola Aina (hamstring, early January 2026), Ryan Yates (hamstring, early January 2026), Chris Wood (knee, early January 2026), Dan Ndoye (knock, early January 2026); Willy Boly, Ibrahim Sangare (AFCON).