How the Seahawks Learned Their Lesson and Re-Built a Super Bowl Contender

Rock bottom? That came in 2021, a 7–10 season which preceded the Russell Wilson trade .

Through all that, it would have been easy for Seahawks GM John Schneider and his staff to keep riding what had been tried and true as the team’s top football exec settled into his second decade in charge. But he and his staff knew the talent the Seahawks had once accumulated in building that powerhouse wasn’t the same. And it was time to address it.

Through those “lean” years, Schneider would huddle with top lieutenants Trent Kirchner, Nolan Teasley and Matt Berry to scout each other, and themselves, the same way they would a 3-technique out of the SEC. What they found was clear.

As the stars of the previous decade grew into champions, and were paid as such, the personnel department had slipped from its guiding principles. Because so much was being spent at the quarterback, running back, receiver, edge rusher, linebacker, corner and safety spots, they fell into the trap of reaching in the draft to fill needs elsewhere. And it was costing them—over and over again.

Schneider had a story from his own past to inform those around him. In 2008, working under legendary GM Ted Thompson in Green Bay, the then-young evaluator—working with Mike McCarthy’s staf—had heard the coaches’ pleas for the personnel guys to draft a running back, a crying need on the roster. Thompson took that into account but wasn’t swayed.

With five backs off the board before the Packers picked at the bottom of the first round that April, Thompson traded out and plucked Kansas State receiver Jordy Nelson at the top of the second round. In the third round, he got Texas A&M tight end Jermichael Finley. In the fourth round, he took Central Florida lineman Josh Sitton. Along the way, he took quarterbacks Brian Brohm and Matt Flynn to back up new starter Aaron Rodgers. What he didn’t get was a tailback.

It remained a need. It was a point of consternation during camp. It was addressed with a trade for Ryan Grant in September. Grant rushed for 1,203 yards that fall and another 1,253 the next year. Sitton and Nelson eventually made All-Pro teams and Finley became a long-term starter.

Just a few years later, those self-scouting sessions, and that particular lesson, have Seattle entering the NFC title game with a young roster that may eventually rival those LOB teams .

Every year in this space we dive into the roster construction of the four conference finalists, checking out what levers were pulled to get the teams to this weekend. There are plenty of similarities within the group, as you’ll see, but a few things stuck out to me about the Seahawks’ makeup that made me want to further investigate how they got here.

Pat Surtain II (2) anchors the back of Sean Payton's defense in Denver.

How the Broncos were constructed

Homegrown 53: 28 (22 draftees, six college free agents)

Outside free agents: 18

Trades/waiver claims: 3

Practice-squad acquisitions: 2

Quarterback acquired: Drafted Bo Nix with the No. 12 selection in 2024.

Last five first-round picks: DB Jahdae Barron (No. 20, 2025); Nix; CB Patrick Surtain II (No. 9, ’21)WR Jerry Jeudy (No. 15, ’20), TE Noah Fant (No. 20, ’19)

Top five cap figures: OT Mike McGlinchey, $23.78 million; OG Ben Powers, $17.43 million; DL Zach Allen, $14.35 million; WR Courtland Sutton, $13.91 million; OT Garett Bolles, $13.01 million

Davante Adams (17) has teamed up with Puka Nacua in L.A. to give QB Matthew Stafford one of the best receiving duos in the league.

How the Rams were constructed

Homegrown 53: 34 (28 draftees, six college free agents)

Outside free agents: 13

Trades/waiver claims: 4

Practice-squad acquisitions: 2

Quarterback acquired: Traded a 2021 third-round pick, a ’22 first-round pick, and a ’23 first-round pick for Matthew Stafford.

Last five first-round picks: DE Jared Verse (No. 19, 2025); QB Jared Goff (No. 1, ’16); RB Todd Gurley (No. 10, ’15); OT Greg Robinson (No. 2, ’14); DT Aaron Donald (No. 10, ’14)

Top five cap figures: Stafford, $47.47 million; OG Kevin Dotson, $17.92 million; WR Davante Adams, $12.01 million; OT Rob Havenstein, $11.38 million; WR Tutu Atwell, $10.01 million

Drake Maye's MVP campaign has New England on the cusp of a Super Bowl return.

How the Patriots were constructed

Homegrown 53: 27 (22 draftees, five college free agents)

Outside free agents: 21

Trades/waiver claims: 5

Practice-squad acquisitions: 0

Quarterback acquired: Drafted Drake Maye with the No. 3 selection in 2024.

Last five first-round picks: OT Will Campbell (No. 4, 2025); Maye, CB Christian Gonzalez (No. 17, ’23); OG Cole Strange (No. 29, ’22); QB Mac Jones (No. 15, ’21)

Top five cap figures: OG Mike Onwenu, $21.01 million; DT Christian Barmore, $14.73 million; DT Milton Williams, $14.01 million; CB Carlton Davis III, $11.70 million; TE Hunter Henry, $11.45 million

Thanks to guys like Devon Witherspoon (21), Seahawks fans have been getting some Legion of Boom vibes this season.

How the Seahawks were constructed

Homegrown 53: 37 (28 draftees, 9 college free agents)

Outside free agents: 10

Trades/waiver claims: 5

Practice-squad acquisitions: 1

Quarterback acquired: Signed Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million free agent deal in 2025.

Last five first-round picks: G Grey Zabel (No. 18, 2025); DT Byron Murphy II (No. 16, ’24); CB Devon Witherspoon (No. 5, ’25); WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 20, ’25); OT Charles Cross (No. 9, ’22)

Top five cap figures: DL Leonard Williams, $15.04 million; QB Sam Darnold, $13.40 million; OLB Uchenna Nwosu, $12.09 million; WR Cooper Kupp, $9.36 million; Witherspoon, $8.70 million