‘Miss Scarlet’ Recap: Season 6 Episode 3

Eliza returns home after a visit to a relative at the seaside to find a shadowy figure in her house. Moses has returned to London.

He has been living in Paris, where he helped Patrick Nash set up a detective agency before eventually setting off to start his own. Nash himself eventually sailed for Australia to avoid prison after a period back in London, but stopped off various other places instead, eventually finding himself in Venezuela. He wrote to Moses about a job in London – and now Moses is in trouble. He has already telegrammed Alexander as Eliza, and needs to know from her before the inspector arrives if he’s trustworthy. He needs Alexander to vouch for him.

Nash has a diamond mine in Venezuela and found a huge stone that he now wants to sell in London. His business partner will arrive by ship in London soon with the diamond. He wrote to both Moses and Clarence: Moses will provide security and Clarence will negotiate the sale. The two men immediately begin competing with each other.

They find a new antagonist when they meet Nash’s business partner, the loud, indiscreet Florence Dodds. Her late husband owned the diamond mine, and she and Nash have taken it over since her husband’s recent death; that’s why she’s still wearing black in mourning. Clarence and Moses suspect that her involvement with Nash goes beyond mere business.

When they learn she left the diamond in her waiting cab outside, they rush to make sure it’s still there. Securing it, they bring her to Clarence’s rooms, where she will stay the night. Moses takes the diamond to Eliza’s office, where he settles in with his gun to nap.

He wakes in the middle of the night to the noise of someone breaking into the downstairs door. He rushes downstairs, cuts his hand on the broken glass, and watches as a boy runs away across the street to stand with a tall man in an eyepatch. Confused, Moses looks at them for a while – and then runs back to the office, where another boy is disappearing into the empty building next door through a small hole in the wall. The diamond is gone.

He goes to Clarence’s rooms to find them ransacked and Clarence and Florence tied up. The thieves tried to find the diamond there, then went to Moses when they couldn’t. They must have been following Florence since she disembarked in London.

She admits that she befriended a Dutch man named Cornelius on the ship; Clarence worriedly says the ransackers had Dutch accents. She says Cornelius got off the ship to meet his brother, a tall man with an eyepatch.

Eliza interrupts Moses’ tale to her and Alexander to change the dressing on Moses’ hand. While she’s gone, Alexander tells Moses that he has heard good things about him. Moses guesses that Alexander and Eliza are in a relationship, and asks after her happiness.

Back to the diamond. The trio won’t go to the police because then they will have to pay a hefty customs fee on the diamond – if they recover it. Clarence brings his companions to a jeweler who might have heard rumors of people trying to sell the diamond. The jeweler won’t help, so Moses buys lunch for two panhandlers and brings them inside the jeweler, driving away the wealthy customers. The jeweler admits that he and half the jewelers in London have heard about the diamond – weeks ago. Someone other than Nash and Florence knew they were trying to sell the diamond before she even left Venezuela.

And they’re willing to kill for it. Cornelius, the man Florence met on the ship, is dead in Clarence’s rooms, with the diamond in his hand. The Dutch gang is trying to frame Moses, Clarence, and Florence. They rush out the back door and take refuge in a seedy lodging.

There, Moses insists that Florence tell them the truth. She admits that she’s a con woman who has been working with Nash, not a widow. Nash won the diamond mine in cards. When they found the huge stone, diamond hunters in the region all heard about it, including the Dutch gang, so she and Nash hatched a plan of deception. There’s a fake diamond, which she “accidentally” let Cornelius see on the ship. She gave the real one to Edmund, the “cabdriver” who brought her to meet Moses and Clarence. And Edmund is her father, so she trusts him.

Unfortunately, the Dutch gang realized the diamond was a fake sooner than expected, and must have killed Cornelius for his mistake – and to frame Clarence and Moses. Edmund was supposed to telegram Florence with a meeting place and time, but she hasn’t heard from him.

The trio manages to track down his lodgings, but he has already left. Clarence asks about him in the telegraph office across the street and learns that he did order a telegram – but the clerk who took it was a tall man with an eyepatch. Clarence has the contents of the telegram: a meeting place and time.

The trio go there. Edmund drops the diamond in Florence’s pocket and she tells him to run. She then puts down her mourning veil as hired actors in black dresses and veils flood the area. The Dutch gang starts grabbing all the women in search of her, leading the police to arrest them all.

The trio have recovered the diamond, but the dead body of Cornelius is still in Clarence’s rooms. Moses needs Alexander to vouch for him and Clarence that they didn’t kill the man. He agrees.

But when Moses and Florence tried to sell the diamond, they learned that it, too, was a fake. Nash felt an extra layer of deception was needed, just as Florence did. He himself brought the real diamond to England, along with provenance, meeting Eliza at a port in a different city. She has the real diamond.

Blake asks Eliza why she lied to even him about visiting a relative – doesn’t she trust him?

Moses sets off to return to Paris, where he has a wife waiting and a baby soon to come, as he reveals to a surprised Eliza. He gives her his contact information.