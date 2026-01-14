How to get tickets for ‘The Romantic Tour,’ presale times, prices and more

Bruno Mars hasn’t headlined a major tour since 2017’s 24K Magic tour, but the “Uptown Funk” singer is hitting the road this year for a massive stadium tour that will take him all across North America and Europe. Mars will be venturing out on The Romantic Tour in support of his fourth studio album, The Romantic, which comes out this February. The 2026 tour kicks off in Las Vegas in April, and will hit cities like Houston, Miami and Los Angeles in the States. Overseas stops include Paris, London, and Berlin this summer. Mars will be joined on the tour by Anderson .Paak, RAYE, Victoria Monét and Leon Thomas.

Here’s what you need to know to see Bruno Mars when he goes on tour in 2026, including ticket prices, tour dates, and how to get tickets.

When is Bruno Mars’ ‘The Romantic Tour’?

Bruno Mars will be playing almost 40 shows across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom in 2026. The tour begins on April 10 in Las Vegas, NV and wraps up on Oct. 14 in Vancouver.

Who is performing with Bruno Mars on tour ?

Bruno Mars will be joined by his longtime collaborator Anderson .Paak (performing as DJ Pee .Wee). Select dates will also feature performances by Victoria Monét, Raye, and Leon Thomas.

When do tickets for Bruno Mars’s 2026 ‘The Romantic Tour’ go on sale?

Fans can sign up for presale access at BrunoMars.com website between now and Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. ET. Presale tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 12 p.m. local time. General on sale ticketing begins on Thursday, Jan. 15 at 12 p.m. local venue time.

Bruno Mars’ ‘The Romantic Tour’ ticket cost:

Ticket prices for Bruno Mars’ upcoming tour are not yet available through Ticketmaster. However, there are already select tickets available via reliable third-party sites like Gametime or StubHub.

North America: