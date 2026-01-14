Gabrielle Union strips down for sultry soak on Japan trip

She’s all that.

Gabrielle Union ditched her clothes for a hot spring soak in a sultry Instagram carousel from her trip to Japan.

“Soaking in the moment,” the actress captioned photos of herself covering her bare chest with her arms, and turning her back to the camera.

Gabrielle Union bared all in sultry hot spring snaps via Instagram on Monday. gabunion/Instagram

“Soaking in the moment,” the actress captioned Monday’s upload. gabunion/Instagram

In the middle of the six shots, shared on Monday, Union included a slide about feeling “steeped in ease.”

She and husband Dwyane Wade first posted on Jan. 2 that they were traveling in Kyoto.

“wrapped in gratitude #2026 ✨🥂🍾,” the couple, who have been married since 2014, wrote alongside New Year’s Eve photos.

The “She’s All That” star took Monday’s sultry shots on a Japan trip. gabunion/Instagram

Union ditched her clothes for Monday’s photo shoot. gabunion/Instagram

The following week, Union gave another glimpse of their getaway.

“new adventure same us 💕 #tokyo2026,” she captioned a fun-filled slideshow with the retired NBA player, 43.

Wade “liked” his wife’s stripped-down photo shoot in the hot springs on Monday.

On Monday, she told her followers about feeling “steeped in ease.” gabunion/Instagram

Union’s husband, Dwyane Wade (pictured above in September 2025), “liked” the upload. gabunion/Instagram

Union is no stranger to baring her body on social media — and epically clapped back at a troll hating on her wearing barely-there bathing suits in her 50s.

“You’re gonna see these cheeks until my ass literally falls off, and I might just wear a bikini in the casket,” she quipped on the “Who What Wear With Hilary Kerr” podcast at the time.

“I don’t know. That just might be for you, for that one commenter,” she continued. “‘This is for you bitch.’ …It’s just gonna be like, me in a thong, like, ass-up in the casket.”

The couple (pictured above on Jan. 2) wed in 2014. gabunion/Instagram

They have been documenting their Kyoto getaway all month long. gabunion/Instagram

While celebrating her birthday the following year, Union covered up with only a tiny towel.

“This is 52. This is grown woman s–t,” she wrote, in part, in October 2024. “This is sexy. This is audacious. This is fun and full of wild adventures.”

The “L.A’s Finest” alum shared the same revealing shower shots the previous month, telling her followers, “I chose the bare.”