How to Make Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Sandwich

Anthony Bourdain’s favorite sandwich recipe has been popular online for years, and it’s a simple, comforting dish that everyone should know how to make.

The recipe was first published in his 2016 cookbook, Appetites, and it calls for only five ingredients.

Bourdain’s version of the sandwich is inspired by a similar dish at Bar do Mané in São Paulo, Brazil.

During this time of year, I usually find myself doing one of two things in the kitchen: I’m either preparing an elaborate dish that takes time and effort — likely for Thanksgiving or a dinner party with friends — or I’m cooking the simplest thing possible to feed myself.

Amidst the holiday chaos, I refuse to do meal prep that calls for 15 ingredients or bake a pot pie just for my weeknight dinner. Instead, I turn to options like my favorite bagged salads or quick premade meals.

I also crave comforting bites when it’s cold out, and anything that requires minimal effort while delivering decadent results is a win in my book. That’s exactly why I’m whipping up the same five-minute dish every week during winter: Anthony Bourdain’s favorite sandwich.

The late chef’s ultimate sandwich was first introduced in his 2016 cookbook, Appetites. It’s far from new, and other dedicated Bourdain fans may already be familiar with it. However, this is the kind of perfectly simple, genius sandwich that deserves another round of applause every few years. If you don’t already know how to make it, I think it’s essential that every home cook keep this recipe in their back pocket.

How do you make Anthony Bourdain’s favorite sandwich?

This sandwich requires just five ingredients and five minutes of your time. You’ll need thinly sliced mortadella (an Italian cured meat made of pork, often flecked with pistachios), provolone, a roll (Bourdain suggests using either a sourdough or Kaiser roll), your mustard of choice, and mayonnaise.

Start by heating a small pan over medium heat. Once the skillet is hot, add a little neutral oil, like avocado or canola. Place the mortadella into the pan in three small piles. You’re looking to use around five to six slices of mortadella, and they should be clustered into little mounds of two or three slices each.

Let the piles of mortadella sit until the edges are crisp and the bottoms turn golden brown. (The small heaps of deli meat help the edges to get crispy while the interior remains soft and tender.) Flip the stacks of mortadella and place a slice of cheese on each. Once the other side has browned as well, remove the meat from the pan and stack the piles on a plate.

Now it’s time to toast the buns, and you’re almost finished with the sandwich. Slice the roll in half, then place the cut sides down on the pan used to cook the mortadella. (Optionally, spread a little mayo on each half of the bun before toasting to help them turn golden brown.) Let them toast until they’ve taken on some color, then turn off the heat.

Spread mayo on one half of the roll and mustard on the other. Then, assemble everything with the melty cheese and piles of mortadella sandwiched between the pieces of bread. You’re all set to dine like Anthony Bourdain, without needing to hop on a plane.

Where does this sandwich come from?

Of course, this delicacy draws on Bourdain’s travels. His simple recipe is inspired by the signature sandwich at Bar do Mané in São Paulo, Brazil. This casual eatery is known for its sandwich starring roughly a half-pound of crispy, pan-fried mortadella and slices of melty, yellow cheese, all inside a soft Portuguese bun.

While the cheese on Bar do Mané’s sandwich is usually described simply as “yellow cheese,” it looks strikingly similar to American cheese. If you’re making this dish at home, feel free to swap Bourdain’s choice of provolone for any other cheese that melts easily, such as American cheese or fontina. You can even use piles of bologna instead of mortadella if you prefer.

As long as you have a sky-high sandwich made with crispy, savory meat that’s been thinly sliced and stacked with melted cheese, you’re close enough to perfection.