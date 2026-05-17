How to make Strontium in Subnautica 2

Strontium is a valuable material in the late game of Subnautica 2 early access. Here’s how to get it.

As of the early access period for Subnautica 2, Strontium is one of the later materials you’ll need to craft for endgame-level equipment. Once you know how to make it and source the materials you need, getting everything you need is easy.

How to get and use Strontium in Subnautica 2

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To make Strontium in Subnautica 2, you need to place two units of Celestine into a Processor. You automatically get the Strontium recipe the instant you pick up your first bit of Celestine. Provided you have a Processor, you can start making Strontium as soon as you have two Celestine in either your inventory or a storage container at your base.

Celestine itself can only be found in the area starting about 1,500 meters to the east of the Lifepod, among the deep waters near the alien ruins there. You’re looking for the wide, squat, light blue crystalline growth on the side of the rock walls east of the alien ruins.

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These crystals aren’t hard to find once you know what you’re looking for, and the main issue you’ll encounter is you only get one or two units of Celestine each time you mine them. As with any material farm in Subnautica 2, I’d highly recommend going out to hunt Celestine with an almost empty inventory and filling up as you go.

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If you set up a base near the alien ruins on the edge of the deep waters east of the Lifepod, you can use the Scanner station to look for Celestine and mark their locations on your HUD. It’s almost frightening how easy is it to farm specific materials with a Scanner active.

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Once you’ve refined the Celestine in Strontium, you’ll use it for two main crafts: the Strike Armor upgrade to your Tadpole, and the Tadpole Hull Chassis upgrade to said Tadpole. The Armor upgrade costs two Strontium, and the Hull Chassis requires three.

That means you’ll need ten Celestine to craft both items. Even with an unupgraded inventory, you’ll realistically only need a single farming trip, provided you make one especially for the material.

The number of items that require Strontium is likely to increase as Subnautica 2 goes through its early access phase, so it’s not the worst idea to stock up on it while you can. More and more materials and crafts are coming too, so ensure you have enough storage for them all.

For more on Subnautica 2, check out our dedicated game page.

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