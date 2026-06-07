How to Watch the XBOX Games Showcase and Gears of War: E-Day Direct on Sunday

This Sunday, June 7, our yearly double feature returns, offering you a look at what’s next from XBOX and our incredible partners across the world. The XBOX Games Showcase 2026 kicks off at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK, immediately followed by Gears of War: E-Day Direct – presented by The Coalition, creators of the next mainline entry in one of XBOX’s most iconic franchises.

This year marks 25 years of XBOX, and this Showcase is poised to be a true celebration, offering world premieres, new gameplay, fresh updates and more for a swathe of projects we cannot wait to share. We invite you to watch live: here are all the details you need to know ahead of Sunday:

What time does XBOX Games Showcase begin? The Showcase will take place on Sunday, June 7, beginning at:

PDT : June 7, 10am

: June 7, 10am EDT : June 7, 1pm

: June 7, 1pm BST : June 7, 6pm

: June 7, 6pm CEST : June 7, 7pm

: June 7, 7pm JST : June 8, 2am

: June 8, 2am AEST: June 8, 3am

What time does Gears of War: E-Day Direct begin? Immediately following the XBOX Games Showcase.

How do I watch the XBOX Games Showcase and Gears of War: E-Day Direct? The XBOX Games Showcase and Gears of War: E-Day Direct will be streamed live on official channels, including the below:

The show will also be streamed simultaneously on regional XBOX and Bethesda channels around the globe, as well as on Steam. It will also air on China’s Bilibili platform. For the first time, viewers in the US can also watch via Amazon Live and Prime Video on Fire TV.

Is the event available in languages other than English? The XBOX Games Showcase and Gears of War: E-Day Direct will be streamed live on YouTube.com/xbox with English captions, and our other live languages will be available via regional XBOX channels.

The languages we will support live on our XBOX channels are: English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Mexican Spanish and Turkish. Following the broadcast, we will add additional languages including Afrikaans, Arabic, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Filipino, Finnish, Canadian French, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Malay, Norwegian, Persian (Farsi), Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Swahili, Swedish, Thai, Ukrainian and Vietnamese. The easiest way to find your preferred language is to go to your region’s XBOX page, or by viewing on the official XBOX YouTube channel at YouTube.com/xbox and clicking the gear icon in the lower right corner.

Is XBOX Games Showcase and Gears of War: E-Day Direct going to be Accessible to those with low/no hearing or low/no vision? There will be a version of the show with Audio Descriptions (AD) in English on the XBOX YouTube channel, American Sign Language (ASL) on XBOX’s YouTube channel and the /XBOXASL Twitch channel, and British Sign Language (BSL) on XBOX On’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/XBOXOn.

I’m not going to be able to watch, where can I find out what was announced? As the broadcast runs, we’ll be publishing detailed blog posts for key announcements right here on XBOX Wire (with localized versions in Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, LATAM Spanish, and Japanese to follow).

A full show recap will be published here on XBOX Wire immediately following the end of XBOX Games Showcase, and a separate article for Gears of War: E-Day Direct will go live after the double feature ends. Plus, stay tuned to XBOX Wire in the days following the broadcast for more deep-dives into games from the show.

Will XBOX be releasing post-show content? During the week of June 9, the Official XBOX Podcast will be airing special episodes offering deeper dives into announcements featured during XBOX Games Showcase. These shows will be published on XBOX’s YouTube channel and podcast services.

Notes for co-streamers and creators: We at XBOX greatly appreciate any co-stream efforts and aim to ensure you have a smooth experience if you choose to do so. However, due to forces beyond our control, we cannot guarantee that glitches or disruptions by bots and other automated software won’t interfere with your co-stream. For those planning to create full post-show breakdowns of the XBOX Games Showcase and/or Gears of War: E-Day Direct in the form of video-on-demand coverage, we recommend you do not use any audio containing copyrighted music to avoid any action by automated bots, and to also consult the terms of service for your service provider.

We can’t wait for you to join us for the XBOX Games Showcase, followed by Gears of War: E-Day Direct on Sunday, June 7 – whether that’s online, or in-person as part of our returning FanFest event in Los Angeles!

Editor’s Note: This piece has been updated to include a mention of the broadcast on Amazon Live and Prime Video on Fire TV.