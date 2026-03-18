Howard University student from Charlotte credits UNCF scholarship with debt-free path to medicine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte woman attending Howard University in Washington, D.C., says scholarships from the United Negro College Fund have covered her college education entirely, allowing her to focus on her goal of becoming a doctor.

Camryn Bailey, a junior at Howard University, graduated from Charlotte Christian School before enrolling at the historically Black university. She said her mother’s experience at an HBCU influenced her decision to attend one.

‘The financial burden off my shoulders’

Bailey is a recipient of the United Negro College Fund and the local UNCF Kieth and Serena Cockrell Scholar program.

“It’s definitely taken the financial burden off my shoulders and my parents’ shoulders as well,” Bailey said. “I’ve been able to focus on my academics. I actually gotten two scholarships from UNCF they have just really been a big help.”

Bailey said she has not paid anything out of pocket toward her education.

“I’m coming out debt-free I haven’t put a penny toward my education,” Bailey said.

Mayor’s Masked Ball

Bailey was selected to speak at the 12th Annual Charlotte Mayor’s Masked Ball; a fundraiser being held March 21 at the Charlotte Convention Center. The event raises money for students to attend HBCUs. The UNCF has helped more than half a million students earn college degrees.

“I’m so excited to talk about how UNCF has made such a contribution to my education,” Bailey said. “I definitely just want to speak to that and encourage everyone to donate if they can.”

Goals in medicine

Bailey said she wants to become a doctor and open a clinic for patients who cannot afford healthcare. She said volunteering in hospitals and shadowing relatives in the medical field pushed her to that goal.

“That really inspired me to want to give back to patients who may not be able to get healthcare, but they can’t afford it,” Bailey said. “My community is also a really big why I want to pursue medicine.”

Advice for students

Bailey credited leaving Charlotte for Washington, D.C., with helping her grow personally.

“Going to Howard and being in D.C., there’s so many people from all over — that’s why we call it the Mecca — so really being immersed by so many cultures has helped me grow,” she said.

She encouraged other students to keep applying for scholarships.

“Apply, apply, apply to scholarships — that’s what I did,” Bailey said. “You get a lot of no’s but the yes’s, they stack up.”

Bailey also expressed confidence in her generation’s ability to lead.

“We have a lot of leaders on our campus,” she said. “All the people who want to go into politics, business, medicine, architecture — I really think we have some leaders. Especially our generation, we are not afraid to speak our minds and lead.”

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