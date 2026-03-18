TGL playoffs: What to watch in the semifinals

The second TGL season is coming to an end with the start of the SoFi Cup playoffs, which tee off Tuesday at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Atlanta Drive GC will attempt to defend its SoFi Cup championship when it takes on Los Angeles Golf Club in the first semifinal match.

Boston Common will try to complete a worst-to-first season when it takes on Jupiter Links Golf Club in the other semifinal.

The winners of Tuesday’s matches will compete in a best-of-three finals series on March 23-24.

How to watch the 2026 TGL playoffs, championship on ESPN

Semifinal No. 1: Atlanta Drive GC (3-2-0) vs. Los Angeles Golf Club (3-2-0)

Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose play for Los Angeles Golf Club. Megan Briggs/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images

When: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

Atlanta Drive GC lineup:

Patrick Cantlay

Billy Horschel

Chris Gotterup

Los Angeles Golf Club lineup:

Justin Rose

Sahith Theegala

Tommy Fleetwood

Singles matches:

Cantlay vs. Rose

Horschel vs. Theegala

Gotterup vs. Fleetwood

No. 3 seed Atlanta Drive GC will attempt to defend its SoFi Cup championship in the inaugural season in 2025. It will have to do it without two-time major champion Justin Thomas, who isn’t playing Tuesday. He is returning from back surgery and is being cautious after playing 72 holes in last week’s Players Championship, in which he tied for eighth.

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PGA Tour veteran Lucas Glover is also sitting this week.

Gotterup, who has already won twice this season on tour in the Sony Open in Hawaii and WM Phoenix Open, will appear in the SoFi Cup playoffs for the first time. He is playing in his fifth match as an alternate and ranks tied for first in TGL with five singles matches won.

Atlanta GC fell to No. 2 seed Los Angeles Golf Club 7-3 in its regular-season finale. Horschel, Cantlay and Glover competed in that match, and the trio struggled to get anything going. Los Angeles Golf Club had a 20-yard advantage off the tee (319-yard average vs. 299 yards) and scrambled much better.

Atlanta GC performed better than Los Angeles in singles matches this season, leading TGL in singles holes won (11) and finishing second with 14 singles points.

Horschel made a memorable putt of nearly 18 feet, after throwing a Hammer, to flip a deficit in the second of three finals matches against New York Golf Club, helping lead Atlanta GC to the inaugural SoFi Cup title.

Cantlay lived up to his “Patty Ice” reputation in the 2025 SoFi Cup playoffs, going 3-0-3 in his matches and earning five points in singles.

Los Angeles Golf Club, which fell in the semifinals of the SoFi Cup last season, won its last two regular-season matches to reach the postseason again.

Semifinal No. 2: Jupiter Links Golf Club (2-2-1) vs. Boston Common Golf (4-1-0)

Rory McIlroy competes in a TGL match for Boston Common Golf. Megan Briggs/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images

When: Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

Jupiter Links Golf Club lineup:

Max Homa

Akshay Bhatia

Tom Kim

Boston Common Golf lineup:

Rory McIlroy

Keegan Bradley

Adam Scott

Singles matches:

Homa vs. McIlroy

Bhatia vs. Bradley

Kim vs. Scott

There was some uncertainty as to whether McIlroy would compete Tuesday. He tweaked his back while getting ready for the Arnold Palmer Invitational two weeks ago, and then didn’t show up to TPC Sawgrass until the day before the first round.

McIlroy grinded to make the cut and was able to play 72 holes, tying for 46th at even par.

When McIlroy was asked whether he intended to compete in the SoFi Cup semifinals, he said, “We’ll see.”

The Ballfrogs’ 7-6 victory in overtime against Jupiter Links Golf Club on March 1 was one of the most exciting matches of the regular season. Boston’s Hideki Matsuyama had a chance to end the match in regulation but missed an 8-foot putt on the 14th hole.

That opened the door for Kim, who made a birdie on the final hole to force OT. Boston Common won a closest-to-the-pin competition in OT.

“We beat them last year and we got into a playoff this year, and they only won because there [were] a few breaks that happened,” Kim said. “We’re not any worse than them. I feel like I can speak for our whole team: We’re really excited to go up against Boston.”

After going winless in the inaugural TGL season, Boston Common finished as the No. 1 seed in 2026.

“We put the work in,” Bradley said. “We want to get better every time we come in here, but this means a lot to us, playing for the city of Boston. To be the No. 1 seed in the playoffs means a lot, and we’re excited.”

Jupiter Links will be without its two veterans –15-time major champion Tiger Woods and NBC Sports analyst Kevin Kisner.

Woods, who hasn’t yet competed in TGL this season while recovering from another back surgery, is expected to attend the match.

Boston Common has been dominant off the tee. The Ballfrogs led TGL in driving accuracy (74%), driving distance (325.4-yard average), as well as greens in regulation (70.7%) and scrambling (68.6%).

McIlroy set a TGL record with a 392.3-yard average in the regular-season win against Jupiter Links.

Boston Common also led the league in triples holes won (19) and triples points (21).

Finals schedule

March 23: Match 1, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2/ESPN+)

March 24: Match 2, 7 p.m. ET; Match 3, 9 p.m. ET* (ESPN/ESPN+)

* If necessary