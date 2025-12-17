Hugh Jackman Slept Over at Neil Diamond’s After Singer Called Him ‘Crying’

NEED TO KNOW Hugh Jackman said he slept over at Neil Diamond’s house in Colorado following an emotional phone call with the singer-songwriter

Diamond called “crying” to share his reaction to Song Sung Blue, which stars Jackman and Kate Hudson as the real-life couple behind Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder

Jackman said he and Diamond also did karaoke, including the “Sweet Caroline” singer’s take on a Les Misérables song

Hugh Jackman not only did karaoke with Neil Diamond, but also slept over at the legendary singer-songwriter’s home — and it all started with an emotional phone call.

The “Sweet Caroline” crooner, 84, welcomed the 57-year-old actor — who plays Mike Sardina, one-half of the Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder in his new movie Song Sung Blue — into his Colorado home after calling Jackman to share his emotional reaction to the film.

At a New York City screening of the film on Sunday, Dec. 14, the actor revealed how the special sleepover came to be. In fact, both he and Song Sung Blue costar Kate Hudson — who plays Mike’s wife and bandmate, Claire — recalled how they met Diamond during a Q&A at the 92nd Street Y event.

Asked if they were able to meet Diamond, whose music is central to the film and true story it’s based on, Hudson, 46, explained that she crossed paths with the singer first — but Jackman got the karaoke night and “sleepover.”

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman at 92nd Street Y.

“I grew up in Colorado,” Hudson told the crowd at the N.Y.C. event. “Neil is in Colorado and we lived 10 minutes from each other. Never met him, never seen him. It was just so weird. And I heard that he had seen the movie and got very emotional and loved it. And I called [Focus Features] and I was like, ‘Can you call for me and see if I can go over?’ ”

And go over she did. Hudson and Diamond shared “all kinds of stories,” the actress said while sharing photos of the meet-up in October.

“They just invited me over and I sat on the porch to have lemonade,” she recalled. “And then I took a picture and I sent it to Hugh and he was like, ‘I think I’m gonna go to Colorado.’ ”

Kate Hudson (left) and Neil Diamond at Diamond’s home.

The way Jackman met the “Sweet Caroline” singer also began with a phone call, he explained at the 92nd Street Y.

Shortly after receiving Hudson’s photo, Jackman recalled, “I got a call from Neil as well, and he was very emotional.”

The singer-songwriter “was crying” on the call, the actor said, adding that the movie “meant a lot to” both Diamond and his wife, Kate. “He’s never given his catalog to a movie,” the actor added. “He just gave it carte blanche. He just loved everything about Mike and Claire’s story.”

“So I took the opportunity on that phone call to invite myself over for a cup of tea,” Jackman continued. “And Neil’s like, ‘Okay.’ And he’s like, ‘Uh, we live in Colorado—.’ ‘Yeah, no problem.’ ‘So you wanna stay the night?’ ‘Great. That’d be great.’ ”

“He got to sleep over,” Hudson chimed in, as her Song Sung Blue scene partner affirmed: “I got a sleepover!”

Diamond and Jackman even did karaoke at dinner, the actor said, noting that the singer-songwriter performed “I Dreamed A Dream” from Les Misérables solo, seemingly unaware that Jackman starred in the 2012 movie adaptation.

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson in ‘Song Sung Blue’.

“I said, ‘Why did you sing that song?’ He goes, ‘Well, it’s just such a pretty tune.’ He didn’t notice,” Jackman recalled, adding: “I don’t know if he knew I was in it or not.”

The duo also sang “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and, of course, “Sweet Caroline,” according to Jackman.

Song Sung Blue is in theaters Dec. 25.