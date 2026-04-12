Hunter Biden challenges Trump’s oldest sons to fight in a cage match

Hunter Biden said he wants to face off against Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump in a cage match.

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Hunter Biden, the scandal-scarred son of former President Joe Biden, made the comment about President Donald Trump’s oldest sons in a video in which he announced he’d be taking part in YouTuber Andrew Callaghan’s upcoming “Carnival” tour.

“I think he’s trying to organize a cage match, me versus Eric and Don Jr. I told him I’d do it, 100% in, if he can pull it off,” Hunter Biden said in a video announcement that Callaghan shared on his Channel 5 Instagram page.

The Trump Organization, which is headed by Trump’s oldest sons, and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hunter Biden said he’d be appearing at “Carnival” shows in Phoenix, San Diego and Albuquerque, New Mexico, later this month.

Callaghan could not be reached for comment. He told USA Today in an email that he thought Hunter Biden made the remark “in jest,” but added he’d be “more than happy to facilitate” the match if the Trumps are “willing to engage Hunter in mutual combat.”

An attorney for Hunter Biden, Barry Coburn, declined comment.

Hunter Biden was a favorite target of Trump during the 2020 and 2024 presidential campaigns, with Trump repeatedly accusing the younger Biden of profiting off his father’s time in office and asking rally crowds, “Where’s Hunter?”

Trump’s allegations centered around Hunter Biden’s lucrative business deals with Ukrainian and Chinese energy companies while his father was vice president. Records show he and his firm made about $11 million from 2013 to 2018. His father was vice president until early 2017.

Hunter Biden denied any wrongdoing related to that work. He was later hit with federal gun and tax evasion charges. He was convicted by a jury in the first case and pleaded guilty in the second, but was controversially pardoned by his father in late 2024, before he was sentenced in either case.

Hunter Biden has said the cases left him in debt. He’s being sued by his former attorneys for failing to pay his legal fees.

His current lawyer said in a court filing that “we do not contest the proposition that a substantial portion of the invoices it has issued remain unpaid,” but his client is “impecunious,” which Merriam-Webster defines as “having very little or no money.”

The Trump sons, meanwhile, are believed to have made hundreds of millions of dollars during the first year of their father’s second term, including from cryptocurrency ventures that have involved foreign investments.