Where to Buy Lollapalooza 2026 Tickets

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Festival season is upon us. While Coachella gets most of the attention, Lollapalooza’s 2026 lineup is one for the ages. Headliners include Charli XCX, Tate McRae, and Lorde, plus the Smashing Pumpkins, John Summit, Jennie, Olivia Dean, and the xx. There are plenty of buzzy names below the fold, too, including Turnstile, Wet Leg, Zara Larsson, and Clipse.

At a Glance: Where to Buy Lollapalooza Tickets

The four-day festival spans July 30 through Aug. 2 in Chicago’s Grant Park. Tickets have largely sold since going on sale in March, while others are only available on a waitlist basis. Sunday is the only day that is fully available on Lollapalooza’s site. If you’re looking to buy tickets to Lollapalooza, your best bet will be to brave the waitlist or try resale sites, which still have tickets available for multiday or single-day tickets.

Lollapalooza marks some big returns and reunions. It’s the first time the Smashing Pumpkins have played Lolla in the U.S. since 1994, and one of only two appearances planned for the Pumpkins this year. It’s also one of a few major stops this year for the xx, who performed together in Mexico City for the first time in eight years on April 4. This is also the only major live performance in North America for Charli XCX this year.

Where to Buy Lollapalooza Tickets

If you’re looking to buy sold-out Lollapalooza tickets, your options include joining the waitlist or buying resale from Lollapalooza’s official resale ticketing partner, TicketExchange by Ticketmaster. Other options include third-party resale, like StubHub, VividSeats, or SeatGeek. Here’s what you need to know, and how much you can expect to pay.

StubHub StubHub has listings for four-day GA passes starting at $786. You can also find two-day and single-day tickets, with the lowest prices starting at under $250 for Sunday.

VividSeats VividSeats has GA, four-day passes starting at $732 for a single ticket. GA+ starts at $1,200 and VIP at $2,991. VividSeats also sells single-day and two-day passes.

SeatGeek SeatGeek has four-day passes available starting at $760, plus single-day passes for Thursday-Sunday. You can also find VIP passes from SeatGeek.

Lollapalooza Lineup

You can check out the Lollapalooza lineup by day below.