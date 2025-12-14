Huskers Look to Remain Perfect at No. 13 Illinois – University of Nebraska

Huskers Look to Remain Perfect at No. 13 Illinois

The No. 23/22 Nebraska men’s basketball team gets ready for its toughest test of the season Saturday, as the Huskers travel to No. 13 Illinois. Tipoff at State Farm Center is set for 3 p.m. (central) and the game will be carried on Peacock, broadcast on the Huskers Radio Network, as well as on Huskers.com and on the official Huskers app. In addition, YouTubeTV subscribers can also find the game on the NBC Sports Network.

The Huskers head to Champaign with a 10-0 record following a 90-60 victory over Wisconsin Wednesday evening in NU’s Big Ten opener. Rienk Mast’s 17 points and 10 rebounds led a balanced attack which featured five players in double figures. Nebraska shot 54 percent from the field against a Wisconsin defense which had held its last 15 opponents to under 50 percent shooting dating back to last year. The Huskers held Wisconsin to 60 points after the Badgers entered the game averaging nearly 88 points per contest.

The Huskers have relied on a strong defense, ranking second in the Big Ten and in the top 20 nationally in field goal defense (.375) entering Saturday’s game. NU has held five of its last six opponents to under 40 percent shooting.

The Huskers have a chance to set two longstanding program records on Saturday. NU’s 10-0 start matches the 1977-78 team for best start in program history while the 14-game win streak dating back to last season matches the longest win streak in school history. That was set two other times, most recently by the 1990-91 Huskers, who won a school-record 14 games on their way to a school-record 26-win season.

Best Starts in School History No. Wins Year 1. 10-0 2025-26 10-0 1977-78 3. 9-0 1915-16 4. 7-0 2023-24 7-0 1992-93 7-0 1984-85

No. 13 Illinois (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) comes off an impressive 88-80 win at Ohio State on Tuesday. Freshmen David Mirkovic and Keaton Wagler combined for 45 points in the win, while the Illini went 29-of-32 from the line against the Buckeyes. Illinois averages 88.6 points per game and outrebounds opponents by 10.4 rebounds per game to rank 19th nationally in rebounding margin.

Numbers to Know

30 -Nebraska’s 30-point win over Wisconsin on Wednesday was the largest in series history (41 games) and NU’s biggest winning margin in conference action since 2016.

32 – Fred Hoiberg has 32 wins over ranked opponents, including 11 career wins against top-10 teams, in his collegiate coaching career. In addition, his five road wins against ranked opponents is second only to Danny Nee (seven) all-time among NU men’s basketball coaches.

3.8 – Over the last 14 games dating back to the College Basketball Crown, Sam Hoiberg is averaging 3.8 assists per game with a 3.8-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Hoiberg has nearly double the number of steals (27) than turnovers (14) in that stretch.

2014 – Before this week, the last time that both Husker basketball programs were ranked in the top 25 was Nov. 17, 2014.

54.1 – Nebraska’s top four scorers are combining for 54.1 points per game. None of them were in the Husker lineup last season.

Huskers Move into National Polls For the First Time Since 2018

For the first time since 2018, the Nebraska men’s basketball team is in the Associated Press poll, as the unbeaten Huskers are ranked No. 23 in Monday’s poll. Nebraska also is ranked No. 22 in the Coaches poll. Nebraska’s No. 23 ranking in the AP is the program’s highest ranking since Nov. 17, 2014, when the Huskers were ranked No. 21 in the AP Poll. The Huskers are now 39-22 (.639) all-time when ranked in the AP poll following the win over Wisconsin.

Unbeaten x2

The Husker men and women enter the weekend with 10-0 records, marking the first time in school history they have accompished the feat. As of Dec. 12, only three schools – Iowa State, Nebraska and Vanderbilt – have both their men’s and women’s teams unbeaten.

The 2025-26 Huskers join an elite list of programs who have had both their men’s and women’s teams start the year with 10 straight wins. While the Husker men play Saturday, the Husker women will look to improve to 11-0 on Sunday against Illinois State.

Worth Noting

• Nebraska enters the weekend riding a 14-game win streak dating back to last season’s College Basketball Crown. It is the longest active streak in the nation and matches the longest win streak in school history (also 1990-91 and 1912-13). Before the current win streak, NU’s longest streak under Fred Hoiberg was a seven-game streak to start the 2023-24 season.

Nebraska is averaging 83 ppg on 48.2 percent shooting during its 14-game win streak and has scored at least 1.00 point per possession in all 14 contests.

Longest Win Streaks in School History

No. Season Win Streak Date Started Date Ended 1. 2024-25/25-26 13 games 3-31-25 present 1. 1990-91 14 games 11-28-90 1-22-91 1911-12/12-13 14 games 1-27-12 1-25-13 4. 1919-20/20-21 13 games 2-6-20 1-3-21 1897-98/1900-01 13 games 2-22-1898 1901** 6. 1912-13 12 games 1-31-13 3-12-13 7. 2010-11 11 games 11-20-10 1-12-11 1993-94 11 games 12-3-93 1-19-94 1905-06/06-07 11 games 2-25-06 2-15-07 • Nebraska takes on its first ranked team of the year when the Huskers face No. 13 Illinois. Since March 1, 2023, when Nebraska snapped a 24-game losing streak against ranked teams, the Huskers are 9-11 in the last 20 games against ranked teams, including a 5-6 mark in true road games. Last season, Nebraska went 4-4 against ranked teams, matching a school record for most wins over ranked opponents in a season. • Saturday’s matchup with No. 13 Illinois will be the 10th game in program history where the Huskers have faced a ranked team while ranked. NU is 3-6 in the previous nine games, as eight of the nine games were away from home (6 road, 2 neutral). • The Huskers lead the Big Ten and are 20th nationally with 11.1 3-pointers made per game as of Dec. 11. Nebraska’s 11.1 3-pointers per game are 4.3 more per game than last season after 10 games and marks is the best early-season start for a Fred Hoiberg team at Nebraska. • Nebraska has made 10-or-more 3-pointers seven times in 10 games, including 17 against FIU and 15 vs. Oklahoma. It marked only the seventh and eighth time in school history that NU had at least 15 3-pointers in a game. Last year, the Huskers hit 10-or-more 3-pointers just seven times in 35 contests. • Nebraska comes into the Illinois game averaging 83.9 ppg, which is the Huskers’ highest scoring average thru 10 games since the 1995-96 season (91.4 ppg). The 1995-96 team marked the last time Nebraska averaged 80.0 ppg in a season. • Nebraska enters the weekend ranked No. 14 in the NET on Dec. 11. The Huskers are one of five Big Ten teams in the top 15 of the NET (No. 1 Michigan, No. 8 Purdue, No. 11 Michigan State, No. 12 Illinois and No. 14 Nebraska). In addition, five other teams are ranked in the top 50 of the NET. • NU’s team 1.83-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks fourth in the Big Ten and 16th nationally as of Dec. 11. It is on track to be NU’s best total in Fred Hoiberg’s seven seasons. NU’s best assist-to-turnover ratio under Hoiberg was 1.38-to-1 in 2023-24. The school record in that category is 1.81-to-1 in 1984-85. Nebraska has two games with at least 20 assists and five turnovers or less (Winthrop, vs. Oklahoma). • Nebraska enters Saturday’s game at Illinois ranked fifth in the Big Ten and 27th nationally with 18.7 assists per game. It is an increase of 4.5 assists per game from last season. NU has averaged 20 assists only two times in school history (1990-91 and 1984-85) and Nebraska’s highest assist per game total under Hoiberg is 15.3 per game in 2023-24. • Eight Huskers have posted double-figure efforts this season, while four players have had at least one 20-point performance (Pryce Sandfort-4; Rienk Mast-4; Braden Frager-2; Jamarques Lawrence-1). • The Huskers posted their second double-digit comeback of the season against USC Upstate on Nov. 29, overcoming a 12-point first-half deficit. During its 14-game win streak, NU now has four comebacks from 10+ points (Arizona State, UCF, Oklahoma and USC Upstate). • Over the last three-plus seasons, NU is 46-3 (.939) when holding foes to under 1.00 PPP and 47-5 when holding opponents to under 70 points. Nebraska has improved its KenPom defensive efficiency in each of the past three seasons and is on track to continue that trend early in 2025-26. • Nebraska has held seven of its 10 opponents to under 1.0 point per possession, including each of the last three foes. The Huskers will be tested by an Illinois offense which is fifth nationally in offensive efficiency. • After going 24 seasons without an in-season tournament championship, Nebraska has won two since last Christmas, taking home the Diamond Head Invitational last December and the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City last month. NU’s Hall of Fame Classic title marked the first time a Big Ten team won the event since 2014. • Rienk Mast is one of 20 players nationally – and 10 from power conference teams – averaging at least 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as of Dec. 10. Mast comes into the Illinois game averaging a career-high 18.0 points per game on 55 percent shooting, including 42 percent from 3-point range. • Mast (1,576 points, 963 rebounds) is one of two active Division I players with at least 1,500 points and 900 rebounds as of Dec. 11, joining Gonzaga’s Graham Ike (2,107 points, 968 rebounds). Mast also ranks in the top 15 among active NCAA players in points, rebounds and games played. • Pryce Sandfort is averaging 17.0 ppg, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game over the past eight contests dating back to Nov. 8. He also has an 8.3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in that span. Sandfort has scored 20+ points four times in that stretch after posting one 20-point game in his two seasons at Iowa. • Braden Frager has emerged as one of the top freshmen in the Big Ten as he comes into Saturday’s game with Illinois averaging 11.9 points per game. He is seventh among Big Ten freshmen in scoring despite starting just one of NU’s first 10 contests. He was named MVP of the Hall of Fame Classic and Big Ten Freshman of the Week last month after averaging 18.0 points on 72 percent shooting and 7.0 rebounds per game in wins over K-State and New Mexico. In the Big Ten era, only one Husker freshman has averaged double figures – Bryce McGowens in 2021-22 (16.8 ppg). • Nebraska is 44-14 (.758) over the past three-plus seasons when Sam Hoiberg plays at least 20 minutes. The senior is setting career bests in nearly every category, including scoring (8.2 ppg), rebounding (4.5 rpg), assists (3.9 apg) and steals (1.9 spg). He is second in the Big Ten and eighth nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio. • NU has 13 double-digit scoring runs this season, including a pair against Wisconsin on Wednesday. • Following the win over Creighton, Nebraska has now won a school-record 20 straight non-conference games dating back to Nov. 22, 2024. It is also the nation’s longest non-conference win streak. NU has also won 14 straight home games against non-conference foes dating back to the 2023-24 season. The Huskers’ next non-conference game is Dec. 21 against North Dakota. Scouting Illinois

No. 13 Illinois comes into Saturday’s game with an 8-2 record after going on the road to beat Ohio State, 88-80, Tuesday night in its Big Ten opener. The Illini have posted two of the most impressive wins by the Big Ten in non-conference play, as Illinois beat Texas Tech, 81-77, on Nov. 11 and won against Tennessee in Nashville, 75-62, last Saturday. The two losses have come on neutral sites to Alabama and UConn. Despite losing a pair of first-round picks in the NBA Draft, Illinois returned a trio of starters from a team that won 22 games and reached the second round of last year’s NCAA Tournament. Brad Underwood is in his ninth year at Illinois after previous coaching stops at Oklahoma State and Stephen F. Austin. Underwood has guided the Illini to five straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2024.

Illinois features a balanced attack that has five players averaging double figures and two others at over 6.7 points per game. Senior Kylan Boswell leads Illinois in both scoring (15.7 ppg) and assists (3.5 apg) while newcomers Andrej Stojakovic (15.1 ppg), Keaton Wagler (14.7) and David Mirkovic (14.6) all average over 14.5 ppg. Illinois averages 88.6 ppg and is one of the nation’s leaders in rebounding margin, posting an +10.4 advantage on the glass. Series History: Illinois leads the all-time series, 23-9, over Nebraska in a series that dates back to 1921. Nebraska is 7-16 against Illinois since joining the Big Ten, snapping a nine-game losing streak to the Illini that dated back to 2019 with an 80-74 overtime win last season. Prior to Nebraska joining the conference in 2011-12, the Huskers and Illini had played only once since 1976 – a 100-73 Husker victory in the 1990 San Juan Shootout. Last season: Brice Williams scored eight of his game-high 27 points in overtime, as Nebraska posted an 80-74 win over No. 18 Illinois on Jan. 30, 2025. Williams broke a 72-all deadlock with a jumper with 2:28 remaining in OT. That started a personal 8-0 run for the senior, as Nebraska outscored the Illini, 10-4 in the extra session. Connor Essegian finished with 14 points off the bench while Juwan Gary had 13 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks, as the Huskers forced 17 turnovers and held Illinois to 35.6 percent shooting. Kasparas Jakucionis led Illinois with 18 points and 13 rebounds while Riley added 16 points off the bench.