“I’m not sure we really deserved it, but we’ll take it” – Steve Kerr reacts to the Warriors’ unlikely wins amid a depleted lineup

It’s safe to say a lot of things haven’t gone right for the Golden State Warriors this season. From Jimmy Butler’s season-ending ACL tear to Stephen Curry’s knee troubles to how the Jonathan Kuminga saga eventually played out, the Warriors have had to put out numerous fires throughout the year.

So, when the final buzzer sounded on a hard-earned 114-113 Warriors’ victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, head coach Steve Kerr couldn’t help but feel relieved they eked out the close victory, considering their depleted roster.

Due for a close win

The Warriors have suffered numerous losses that were decided by a single possession this season. From the 99-98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on December 5 to the 103-102 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers in early January, the Warriors have come up short in the clutch several times.

However, on Monday, they were determined to break that trend and did so in spectacular fashion, rallying from a 113-103 deficit in the final 4:17 to capture a win punctuated by Gui Santos’ layup that came after a frantic scramble for the loose ball.

“We were probably due for one of those,” a visibly relieved Kerr said after the match. “You know, it seems like we’ve lost four or five of those this year, and I’m not sure we really deserved it, but we’ll take it.”

The victory was eerily similar to the one they recently had at Phoenix when they came back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to stun the Suns. Much like that game, Kerr said the Dubs dug down deep when the game hung in the balance.

“We were kind of begging for some emotion the first three quarters. You know, we just were dead in the water, and there was no fire, no energy. And you know, the coaches were trying to get everybody going, and sometimes it just takes a spark. And I thought Al was great,” Kerr said, citing veteran big man Al Horford, who had 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Found a way in the fourth

According to Horford, everyone was aware of the difficulty they’re facing without Curry and Butler in the lineup. After all, the Chef leads the team in scoring, averaging 27.2 points per game. However, as an NBA veteran in his 19th season, Big Al said they just had to man up and find a way to get the win.

“Just trying to compete out here and trying to find a way. Obviously, without Steph is tough, and you know, just trying to do my part,” Horford said not long after the final buzzer sounded.

Recalling the game’s final moments, Horford said he wasn’t fazed by the moment and took his time surveying the court before making his move and later on finding Santos for the game-winning basket.

“I’ve been in those positions before. Just taking my time, and Gui did a great job just really calling for the ball and making himself available, and he made a really tough play there,” Horford shared.

The Warriors have one more game left before the All-Star break arrives, and they’ll get back Steph and welcome All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis, whom they acquired at the trade deadline. However, only time will tell if this gritty unit can summon enough magic to make a playoff push.

