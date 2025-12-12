In-N-Out Removes ’67’ from Its Ordering System After Viral ‘6-7’ Trend

NEED TO KNOW PEOPLE confirms that In-N-Out Burger has removed the number “67” from its ticket order system amid the viral “6-7” trend

The phrase “6-7” doesn’t seem to have one specific meaning, but is commonly associated with the song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by Skrilla which features the recurring lyric, “6-7,” as well as NBA star LaMelo Ball due to his height, which is 6’7″

PEOPLE confirms In-N-Out Burger removed the number from its system about a month ago

In-N-Out Burger has officially retired the number “67” from its ticket order system, amid the viral “6-7” trend.

PEOPLE confirms that the West Coast burger chain has removed "67" from orders, much to the detriment of the throngs of adolescents who've been lining up to eagerly await the number being called. An employee at a Los Angeles location confirmed to PEOPLE that the number was removed about a month ago, and added that In-N-Out has also banned the number "69" from its ticket system.

PEOPLE has reached out to the corporate office for In-N-Out for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Chatter around the removal of “67” from In-N-Out’s system began on Reddit when a user noted, “while i was at work yesterday night, i noticed that everytime i would get to number 66, and then get to the next customer it would just go to number 68, an it would skip 67. now im curious on if or why they removed it.”

Commenters rushed to explain the number’s significance, noting that the skipped digits could be related to the viral “6-7” trend.

“Viral 6-7 all the kids are yelling these days. My in n out also skips this after a while kids kept making a commotion when the number was called,” one person replied.

Another commenter said they “didn’t think much of” the “67” removal, to which someone replied, “You’re presumably over the age of 15.”

This past year, “67” was immortalized as the choice for Dictionary.com’s word of the year, defined as “a viral, ambiguous slang term that has waffled its way through Gen Alpha social media and school hallways.”

“While the term is largely nonsensical, some argue it means ‘so-so,’ or ‘maybe this, maybe that,’ especially when paired with a hand gesture where both palms face up and move alternately up and down,” the official definition reads, adding, “Because of its murky and shifting usage, it’s an example of brainrot slang and is intended to be nonsensical and playfully absurd.”

While explaining the meaning at the time, Dictionary Media Group’s director of lexicology, Steve Johnson, told CBS News, “Something that you would have thought would have gone away, it just kept on growing larger and larger, snowballing into kind of like a cultural phenomenon.”

In-N-Out is not the only eatery to take notice of the trend. In November, both Wendy’s and Pizza Hut got on board with the now-common phrase, adding a “67-cent Frosty deal” and “67-cent wings” to their respective menus.