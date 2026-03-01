Instagram to start parent alerts for teen suicide, self-harm searches

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., exits Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.

Instagram said Thursday that it will alert parents when teens repeatedly search for suicide and self-harm terms as parent company Meta comes under scrutiny across multiple trials.

“These alerts are designed to make sure parents are aware if their teen is repeatedly trying to search for this content, and to give them the resources they need to support their teen,” the company said in a release.

The parental supervision feature comes as the social media company faces allegations that the design and functionality of apps like Instagram foster detrimental effects on the mental health of young users.

Experts have described the trials and related legal cases involving companies like Google’s YouTube, TikTok and Snap as the social media industry’s “big tobacco” moment as the courts weigh the alleged harm of their products and their supposed efforts to mislead the public about those adverse effects.

The Instagram alerts will begin rolling out next week in the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada.

Parents will receive the alerts if their teenagers are repeatedly searching during a “short period of time” for “phrases promoting suicide or self-harm, phrases that suggest a teen wants to harm themselves, and terms like ‘suicide’ or ‘self-harm,'” the company said in a blog post.

The company called it “the right starting point” as it tries to find the right threshold for what constitutes sending an alert. Meta said parents may receive alerts that might not indicate a real cause for concern, but it would continue to listen to feedback on the feature.

The alerts will be delivered to parents via email, text, WhatsApp or within Instagram.