Intel MacBook Air, Watch Series 5, iPhone 11 Pro now vintage

Apple has classified the final Intel-based MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 5, and iPhone 11 Pro as vintage products as of December 31.

The company updated its vintage and obsolete list on Wednesday, adding several late-2019 and 2020-era devices. The change affects repair eligibility rather than software support or daily functionality.

For Apple users, the shift signals a narrowing long-term service window, particularly for Intel-era Macs and older Apple Watch models.

Which devices were added to Apple’s vintage list

The newly vintage lineup includes the MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020), the last MacBook Air model to ship with Intel processors. Apple discontinued it in late 2020 following the introduction of the M1 MacBook Air.

Apple Watch Series 5 models across all finishes were also added, alongside the iPhone 11 Pro. Apple additionally updated the status of select iPhone 8 Plus configurations and cellular models of iPad Air 3, while Wi-Fi-only iPad Air 3 models were not included.

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020) : Last MacBook Air with Intel processors, discontinued in late 2020

: Last MacBook Air with Intel processors, discontinued in late 2020 Apple Watch Series 5 (all finishes) : Aluminum, stainless steel, titanium, ceramic, Nike, and Hermes variants

: Aluminum, stainless steel, titanium, ceramic, Nike, and Hermes variants iPhone 11 Pro: Flagship 2019 iPhone model

What vintage status means for Apple users

Apple defines a product as vintage once five years have passed since it was last sold. Apple Stores and authorized service providers may still offer repairs, but only while parts remain available.

Mac notebooks can remain eligible for battery-only replacements for up to 10 years from last sale, subject to parts availability. Vintage status does not affect device activation, iCloud use, or basic functionality.

For the Intel MacBook Air, the timing reflects how quickly Apple’s Apple Silicon transition sidelined x86 consumer notebooks. Many owners already face macOS feature gaps compared with newer Macs, and hardware service options are likely to narrow next.

Software support for the iPhone 11 Pro continues with iOS 26. macOS Sequoia was the last OS that supported the Intel MacBook Air, while watchOS 10 was the last to support Apple Watch Series 5.

Apple still releases security updates for older operating systems as needed, even if the compatible device is listed as vintage or obsolete.

Apple typically moves products to obsolete status after seven years, when most repairs end. When these models cross that line will depend less on calendar dates and more on remaining parts inventory.