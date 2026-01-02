Naomi Watts Shares a Peek into Life with Billy Crudup and Their Blended Family

NEED TO KNOW Naomi Watts is reflecting on her sweetest memories from the past year

On Wednesday, Dec. 31, The Friend actress, 57, shared a 20-photo carousel on Instagram, including several pictures with her blended family as she highlighted happy memories from 2025. Watts gave a peek into her life with husband Billy Crudup and children Sasha, 18, and Kai, 17 (with ex Liev Schreiber).

“Closing the doors on 2025…reflecting on some of the fun family and work highlights from January to December,” Watts, who married Crudup in 2023, captioned her post. “Wishing all of you some good times ahead for 2026 💫💥✌️♥️”

In the carousel Watts shared sweet couple shots with Crudup, and also added a picture with Schreiber from their son’s graduation.

Watts and Schreiber, 58, welcomed son Sasha, in 2007, and their second child, daughter Kai, in 2008, before ending their 11-year relationship in 2016. While their split came as a surprise to the public, Watts and Schreiber have been open about remaining friends and putting their children first.

“We’re doing things very differently. I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound,” Watts told Net-a-Porter in August 2019. “We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”

Watts and Schreiber have reunited plenty of times since their amicable split. They appeared in a TikTok video with their children in 2020 and celebrated Kai’s middle school graduation in 2022 alongside Watts’ now-husband Billy Crudup and Schreiber’s now-wife Taylor Neisen.

The carousel includes dressed up and casual shots with Crudup, who is dad to William Atticus Parker, 21, from the past year.

While being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in October, Watts told PEOPLE that her husband is “just the best listener, the most present human being, gentle and supportive and funny and smart as anything… We have something quite special.”

And While Watts does her best to be a “supermom,” sometimes she struggles to balance life as an actress and a mother, she admitted to Hamptons magazine in November 2020.

“Sometimes you feel like you’re a supermom — baking [a] cake, playing board games and teaching them how to use the vacuum cleaner; you’re just fully on top of it,” she said. “And other times, you’re like, ‘Oh God, just let me hand them the devices and let me get done what I need to do,’ you know?”

She added, “That’s just the reality, and you have to forgive yourself on the days that you need to take that time for yourself and create that space.”

The actress remains involved in the lives of her children. In fact, the 57-year-old Oscar-nominated actress called herself “a bit of a momager” when it comes to her daughter’s modeling career.

“She’s extra young, but she’s got her head on and it was a nice way for her to feel pride about what she’s doing,” Watts said of Kai on Today with Jenna & Friends on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

The teen walked in shows for New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week this fall as she enters into the world of modeling.

“It’s exciting and very much younger than we anticipated. But for Kai, we felt she was ready,” Watts added.