Intel stock soared in 2025. But the chipmaker still has a long road ahead.

For Intel (INTC), 2025 was an eventful year, but not one that necessarily changed its narrative.

The storied American chipmaker got a new CEO and won massive investments from the US government, Nvidia (NVDA), and SoftBank (SFTBY). Those developments helped push the stock over 80% so far this year, ahead of gains for the “Magnificent Seven” Big Tech stocks and Intel rival Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). At the same time, Intel’s crucial manufacturing segment still lacks a major external customer — something it needs to make the cash-bleeding business viable.

Prediction Market powered by

“Intel’s exiting the year with some optimism that they will be a relevant chip manufacturer in the US at some point in time … and that was definitely an uncertain statement at the start of the year,” MorningStar analyst Brian Colello told Yahoo Finance.

At the same time, he noted, “There wasn’t the massive sort of deal that really establishes Intel, either, in manufacturing.”

The company’s technology is largely responsible for the digital revolution and Silicon Valley’s reputation as a global innovation hub: Intel invented the world’s first microprocessors, or computer chips, and the x86 architecture, a critical blueprint for designing computer chips. Its co-founder Gordon Moore created Moore’s Law, a theory that defined the pace of innovation in the semiconductor industry for more than half a century. The company has continued to make its own computer chips, even as the rest of the industry has gone “fabless” — outsourcing manufacturing to firms like Taiwan’s TSMC (TSM).

But years of missteps and poor investment decisions put Intel’s manufacturing segment behind TSMC, which in turn caused its products to lose their edge to competitors. As its chips — CPUs for servers, laptops, and desktops — have lost market share to rivals AMD and Arm (ARM), its manufacturing business has been stripped of the scale it needs to remain viable.

Four years of an aggressive turnaround effort by former CEO Pat Gelsinger to revive Intel’s manufacturing arm by opening it to outside customers sent investors fleeing. The massive amount of spending required to reboot the foundry, along with its uncertain success, spooked Wall Street.

The arrival of Lip-Bu Tan, who was named chief executive in March following the board’s ousting of Gelsinger in late 2024, began to renew faith in the company’s potential turnaround. While Intel’s strategy remains mostly unchanged under Tan, analysts explained, investors have applauded his sober tone, cost-cutting measures, and wide-ranging industry connections.