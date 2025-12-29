Nina Dobrev embraces single era with 2025 sultry lakeside bikini photo

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nina Dobrev is turning up the heat this winter.

The “The Vampire Diaries” alum shared a sultry Instagram photo over the weekend, captioning it, “mentally on airplane mode,” as she reclined in a serene lakeside setting.

In the shot, Dobrev lounged in a circular, wood-paneled space that resembled a private sauna or retreat, wearing a sleek black two-piece string bikini and striking a relaxed, confident pose.

Behind her, a large round window framed a tranquil waterfront view, giving the image both a serene and glamorous vibe.

Fans couldn’t help but comment on her fit physique and also pointed out her newly single era.

Coming on the heels of her split from former fiancé Shaun White, the post has been interpreted online as a refreshingly freeing snapshot of life after heartbreak.

Dobrev and White ended their nearly five-year relationship and called off their engagement earlier this year, with sources saying the decision was mutual and made with respect for one another.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with praise, cheering the 36-year-old for her glow-up and independence.

“Love Nina single girl era!” one comment read.

Another fan wrote, “fumble of the year. THE CENTURY,” as they seemingly referred to White and Dobrev’s breakup.

“Shaun White!!! Where were you thinking?!?!” another user wrote.

Dobrev revealed she was engaged to Olympic gold medalist Shaun White in an Instagram post in October 2024.

Nearly one year later, however, sources confirmed in September 2025 that the couple had called off their engagement and had gone their separate ways.

“It was a mutual decision and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another,” the source told People.

The timeline of their romance is somewhat unclear, but speculation about the pair kicked off in March 2020 after they met in late 2019.

The couple made things Instagram official two months later when Dobrev shared a playful snap of herself giving White a haircut — an intimate glimpse of their budding relationship.

They stepped into the spotlight as a couple two years later, making their red carpet debut at the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere in May 2022.

Before their engagement ended, Dobrev had made it clear she wasn’t rushing the wedding.

Speaking to E! News, she reflected on the unique stage of being a fiancée.

“We’re just enjoying being engaged at this point and being in that sort of phase because a lot of your life is—you have a boyfriend for half of your life and then you have a husband for half of your life, but the fiancé period is very short,” she said. “I really want to enjoy it and not rush that process.”