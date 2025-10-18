Iowa State vs Creighton live score updates, highlights, TV channel

7:45 pm CT Share this update Creighton 9, Iowa State 8 | 15:50 remaining in the first half Eugene Rapay Back-to-back baskets by Creighton allowed the Bluejays to take the lead. Nik Graves drilled a three after Creighton got a block on the other end of the court. The Cyclones turned the ball over and there was a media timeout on the floor.

7:41 pm CT Share this update Dominick Nelson, Dominykas Pleta first off the bench for Iowa State Eugene Rapay Iowa State opened with an 8-4 run to start the game, with baskets from Milan Momcilovic, Killyan Toure and a pair by Joshua Jefferson. With 17:02 left in the first half, the Cyclones made their first substitutions of the game after a Creighton foul. Dominick Nelson and Dominykas Pleta were first off the bench.

7:14 pm CT Share this update Confirmed starting lineups for Iowa State vs. Creighton Eugene Rapay Coming closer to tip-off! The starting lineups are locked in. Approximately 15 minutes to go until the game starts. Iowa State Cyclones starting lineup #0 Nate Heise

#5 Joshua Jefferson

#22 Milan Momcilovic

#23 Blake Buchanan

#27 Killyan Toure Creighton Bluejays starting lineup #0 Jasen Green

#2 Blake Harper

#4 Josh Dix

#5 Nik Graves

#41 Isaac Traudt

6:15 pm CT Share this update Iowa State basketball schedule Gus Martin All times are CT. *Indicates Big 12 Conference game Friday, Oct. 17: at Creighton, 7:30 p.m., on Nebraska Public Media and Creighton Athletics streaming (Exhibition)

at Creighton, 7:30 p.m., on Nebraska Public Media and Creighton Athletics streaming (Exhibition) Sunday, Oct. 26: vs. Northwestern, 12 p.m., on ESPN+ (Exhibition)

vs. Northwestern, 12 p.m., on ESPN+ (Exhibition) Monday, Nov. 3: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m., on ESPN+

vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m., on ESPN+ Thursday, Nov. 6: vs. Grambling State, 7 p.m., on ESPN+

vs. Grambling State, 7 p.m., on ESPN+ Monday, Nov. 10: vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m., on ESPNU (neutral-site game at Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m., on ESPNU (neutral-site game at Sioux Falls, South Dakota) Monday, Nov. 17: vs. Stonehill, 7 p.m., on ESPN+

vs. Stonehill, 7 p.m., on ESPN+ Monday, Nov. 24: vs. St. John’s (Players Era Festival), 3:30 p.m., on truTV

vs. St. John’s (Players Era Festival), 3:30 p.m., on truTV Tuesday, Nov. 25: vs. Creighton (Players Era Festival), 1 p.m., on truTV

vs. Creighton (Players Era Festival), 1 p.m., on truTV Wednesday, Nov. 26 OR Thursday, Nov. 26: Final day of Players Era Festival vs. TBD, time and network both TBA

Final day of Players Era Festival vs. TBD, time and network both TBA Wednesday, Dec. 3: vs. Alcorn State, 7 p.m., on ESPN+

vs. Alcorn State, 7 p.m., on ESPN+ Saturday, Dec. 6: at Purdue, 11 a.m., on CBS

at Purdue, 11 a.m., on CBS Thursday, Dec. 11: vs. Iowa (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series), 7 p.m., on FS1

vs. Iowa (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series), 7 p.m., on FS1 Sunday, Dec. 14: vs. Eastern Illinois, 12 p.m., on ESPN+

vs. Eastern Illinois, 12 p.m., on ESPN+ Sunday, Dec. 21: vs. Long Beach State, 5 p.m., on ESPN+

vs. Long Beach State, 5 p.m., on ESPN+ Monday, Dec. 29: vs. Houston Christian, 7 p.m., on ESPN+

vs. Houston Christian, 7 p.m., on ESPN+ Friday, Jan. 2: vs. West Virginia*, 8 p.m., on ESPN2

vs. West Virginia*, 8 p.m., on ESPN2 Wednesday, Jan. 7: at Baylor*, 7 p.m., on Peacock

at Baylor*, 7 p.m., on Peacock Saturday, Jan. 10: vs. Oklahoma State*, 3 p.m., on ESPN/ESPN2

vs. Oklahoma State*, 3 p.m., on ESPN/ESPN2 Tuesday, Jan. 13: at Kansas*, 8 p.m., on ESPN/ESPN2

at Kansas*, 8 p.m., on ESPN/ESPN2 Saturday, Jan. 17: at Cincinnati*, 1 p.m., on Peacock

at Cincinnati*, 1 p.m., on Peacock Tuesday, Jan. 20: vs. UCF*, 6 p.m., on CBS Sports Network

vs. UCF*, 6 p.m., on CBS Sports Network Saturday, Jan. 24: at Oklahoma State*, 3 p.m., on Peacock

at Oklahoma State*, 3 p.m., on Peacock Thursday, Jan. 29: vs. Colorado*, 6 p.m., on Fox Sports 1

vs. Colorado*, 6 p.m., on Fox Sports 1 Sunday, Feb. 1: at Kansas State*, 1 p.m., on FOX

at Kansas State*, 1 p.m., on FOX Saturday, Feb. 7: vs. Baylor*, 1 p.m., on ESPN/ESPN2

vs. Baylor*, 1 p.m., on ESPN/ESPN2 Tuesday, Feb. 10: at TCU*, 8 p.m., on Fox Sports 1

at TCU*, 8 p.m., on Fox Sports 1 Saturday, Feb. 14: vs. Kansas*, 12 p.m., on ABC

vs. Kansas*, 12 p.m., on ABC Monday, Feb. 16: vs. Houston*, 8 p.m., on ESPN

vs. Houston*, 8 p.m., on ESPN Saturday, Feb. 21: at BYU*, 9:30 p.m., on ESPN

at BYU*, 9:30 p.m., on ESPN Saturday, Feb. 24: at Utah*, 8 p.m., on Fox Sports 1

at Utah*, 8 p.m., on Fox Sports 1 Saturday, Feb. 28: vs. Texas Tech*, 3 p.m., on CBS

vs. Texas Tech*, 3 p.m., on CBS Monday, March 2: at Arizona*, 8 p.m., on ESPN

at Arizona*, 8 p.m., on ESPN Saturday, March 7: vs. Arizona State*, 1 p.m., on Fox Sports 1

5:48 pm CT Share this update Settled in at the CHI Health Center Eugene Rapay All checked in and ready at the CHI Health Center. Here early enough before Iowa State and Creighton take the floor for warm-ups.

5:30 pm CT Share this update What time does Iowa State vs Creighton play today? Gus Martin Date: Friday, Oct. 17

Friday, Oct. 17 Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

7:30 p.m. CT Location: CHI Health Center Omaha, Nebraska