Iowa State vs Creighton live score updates, highlights, TV channel

By / October 18, 2025

7:45 pm CT

Creighton 9, Iowa State 8 | 15:50 remaining in the first half

Eugene Rapay

Back-to-back baskets by Creighton allowed the Bluejays to take the lead. Nik Graves drilled a three after Creighton got a block on the other end of the court.

The Cyclones turned the ball over and there was a media timeout on the floor.

7:41 pm CT

Dominick Nelson, Dominykas Pleta first off the bench for Iowa State

Eugene Rapay

Iowa State opened with an 8-4 run to start the game, with baskets from Milan Momcilovic, Killyan Toure and a pair by Joshua Jefferson.

With 17:02 left in the first half, the Cyclones made their first substitutions of the game after a Creighton foul. Dominick Nelson and Dominykas Pleta were first off the bench.

7:14 pm CT

Confirmed starting lineups for Iowa State vs. Creighton

Eugene Rapay

Coming closer to tip-off! The starting lineups are locked in. Approximately 15 minutes to go until the game starts.

Iowa State Cyclones starting lineup

  • #0 Nate Heise
  • #5 Joshua Jefferson
  • #22 Milan Momcilovic
  • #23 Blake Buchanan
  • #27 Killyan Toure

Creighton Bluejays starting lineup

  • #0 Jasen Green
  • #2 Blake Harper
  • #4 Josh Dix
  • #5 Nik Graves
  • #41 Isaac Traudt

7:00 pm CT

What is Iowa state basketball’s ranking?

Gus Martin

Click below to see where the Cyclones stand in the first preseason poll:

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top