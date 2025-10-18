Iowa State vs Creighton live score updates, highlights, TV channel

7:45 pm CT
Creighton 9, Iowa State 8 | 15:50 remaining in the first half
Eugene Rapay
Back-to-back baskets by Creighton allowed the Bluejays to take the lead. Nik Graves drilled a three after Creighton got a block on the other end of the court.
The Cyclones turned the ball over and there was a media timeout on the floor.
7:41 pm CT
Dominick Nelson, Dominykas Pleta first off the bench for Iowa State
Eugene Rapay
Iowa State opened with an 8-4 run to start the game, with baskets from Milan Momcilovic, Killyan Toure and a pair by Joshua Jefferson.
With 17:02 left in the first half, the Cyclones made their first substitutions of the game after a Creighton foul. Dominick Nelson and Dominykas Pleta were first off the bench.
7:14 pm CT
Confirmed starting lineups for Iowa State vs. Creighton
Eugene Rapay
Coming closer to tip-off! The starting lineups are locked in. Approximately 15 minutes to go until the game starts.
Iowa State Cyclones starting lineup
- #0 Nate Heise
- #5 Joshua Jefferson
- #22 Milan Momcilovic
- #23 Blake Buchanan
- #27 Killyan Toure
Creighton Bluejays starting lineup
- #0 Jasen Green
- #2 Blake Harper
- #4 Josh Dix
- #5 Nik Graves
- #41 Isaac Traudt
7:00 pm CT
What is Iowa state basketball’s ranking?
Gus Martin
6:29 pm CT
Who is Iowa State basketball’s best player this year?
Gus Martin
While no one can say for sure until Cyclones games begin, there is plenty of buzz around forward Joshua Jefferson after he slimmed down this offseason.
6:15 pm CT
Iowa State basketball schedule
Gus Martin
All times are CT.
*Indicates Big 12 Conference game
- Friday, Oct. 17: at Creighton, 7:30 p.m., on Nebraska Public Media and Creighton Athletics streaming (Exhibition)
- Sunday, Oct. 26: vs. Northwestern, 12 p.m., on ESPN+ (Exhibition)
- Monday, Nov. 3: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m., on ESPN+
- Thursday, Nov. 6: vs. Grambling State, 7 p.m., on ESPN+
- Monday, Nov. 10: vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m., on ESPNU (neutral-site game at Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
- Monday, Nov. 17: vs. Stonehill, 7 p.m., on ESPN+
- Monday, Nov. 24: vs. St. John’s (Players Era Festival), 3:30 p.m., on truTV
- Tuesday, Nov. 25: vs. Creighton (Players Era Festival), 1 p.m., on truTV
- Wednesday, Nov. 26 OR Thursday, Nov. 26: Final day of Players Era Festival vs. TBD, time and network both TBA
- Wednesday, Dec. 3: vs. Alcorn State, 7 p.m., on ESPN+
- Saturday, Dec. 6: at Purdue, 11 a.m., on CBS
- Thursday, Dec. 11: vs. Iowa (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series), 7 p.m., on FS1
- Sunday, Dec. 14: vs. Eastern Illinois, 12 p.m., on ESPN+
- Sunday, Dec. 21: vs. Long Beach State, 5 p.m., on ESPN+
- Monday, Dec. 29: vs. Houston Christian, 7 p.m., on ESPN+
- Friday, Jan. 2: vs. West Virginia*, 8 p.m., on ESPN2
- Wednesday, Jan. 7: at Baylor*, 7 p.m., on Peacock
- Saturday, Jan. 10: vs. Oklahoma State*, 3 p.m., on ESPN/ESPN2
- Tuesday, Jan. 13: at Kansas*, 8 p.m., on ESPN/ESPN2
- Saturday, Jan. 17: at Cincinnati*, 1 p.m., on Peacock
- Tuesday, Jan. 20: vs. UCF*, 6 p.m., on CBS Sports Network
- Saturday, Jan. 24: at Oklahoma State*, 3 p.m., on Peacock
- Thursday, Jan. 29: vs. Colorado*, 6 p.m., on Fox Sports 1
- Sunday, Feb. 1: at Kansas State*, 1 p.m., on FOX
- Saturday, Feb. 7: vs. Baylor*, 1 p.m., on ESPN/ESPN2
- Tuesday, Feb. 10: at TCU*, 8 p.m., on Fox Sports 1
- Saturday, Feb. 14: vs. Kansas*, 12 p.m., on ABC
- Monday, Feb. 16: vs. Houston*, 8 p.m., on ESPN
- Saturday, Feb. 21: at BYU*, 9:30 p.m., on ESPN
- Saturday, Feb. 24: at Utah*, 8 p.m., on Fox Sports 1
- Saturday, Feb. 28: vs. Texas Tech*, 3 p.m., on CBS
- Monday, March 2: at Arizona*, 8 p.m., on ESPN
- Saturday, March 7: vs. Arizona State*, 1 p.m., on Fox Sports 1
6:00 pm CT
When does Iowa State basketball’s season start?
Gus Martin
The first official game on the Cyclones’ schedule is at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3, at home against FDU.
5:48 pm CT
Settled in at the CHI Health Center
Eugene Rapay
All checked in and ready at the CHI Health Center. Here early enough before Iowa State and Creighton take the floor for warm-ups.
5:45 pm CT
Tamin Lipsey injury update
Gus Martin
5:30 pm CT
What time does Iowa State vs Creighton play today?
Gus Martin
- Date: Friday, Oct. 17
- Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
- Location: CHI Health Center Omaha, Nebraska
5:17 pm CT
Where to watch Iowa State vs. Creighton
Gus Martin
- For Nebraska residents, the exhibition will be televised by Nebraska Public Media and streamed online for in-state residents.
- The game also will be available for streaming for a fee on Creighton Athletics’ website for anyone wishing to view the game out-of-state.
- You can listen to an audio feed here.