Where to watch Indiana basketball vs. Marian, start time, Big Ten Plus app

The rebuilt Indiana basketball team hosts Marian in its exhibition debut on Friday, Oct. 17. The Hoosiers have a new roster under first-year coach Darian DeVries. Marian, of the NAIA, is coached by former IU player and assistant coach Pat Knight.

The IU-Marian game is at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

The game is available only on the Big Ten Plus app.

What to watch: 5 questions facing the Hoosiers as a new era dawns

Where to listen to Indiana basketball vs. Marian on Friday, Oct. 17? Is IU vs. Marian basketball on radio on Oct. 17?

The game is available on the Varsity Network.

Indiana basketball tickets

Indiana basketball 2025-26 schedule

(all times ET; with date, day of week, location and opponent, time, TV)

Oct. 17 , Friday, vs. Marian (exhibition), 7:30 p.m., B1G+

, Saturday, at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., Fox March 10-15, Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Who is the new IU basketball coach?

Darian DeVries is in his first season IU basketball coach. He coached West Virginia in 2024-25, going 19-13. He coached Drake the previous six seasons, compiling a 150-55 record and making the NCAA Tournament three times.

IU men’s basketball roster 2025-26

0, Jasai Miles

1, Reed Bailey

2, Jason Drake

3, Lamar Wilkerson

4, Sam Alexis

5, Conor Enright

6, Tayton Conerway

7, Nick Dorn

10, Josh Harris

11, Trent Sisley

12, Tucker DeVries

13, Aleksa Ristic

14, Jordan Rayford

15, Andrej Acimovic

18, Tryce Grensing

21, Drew Snively

30, Ian Stephens

Want more Hoosiers coverage? Sign up for IndyStar's Hoosiers newsletter. Listen to Mind Your Banners, our IU Athletics-centric podcast, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Watch the latest on IndyStar TV: Hoosiers.