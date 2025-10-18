Where to watch Indiana basketball vs. Marian, start time, Big Ten Plus app

The rebuilt Indiana basketball team hosts Marian in its exhibition debut on Friday, Oct. 17. The Hoosiers have a new roster under first-year coach Darian DeVries. Marian, of the NAIA, is coached by former IU player and assistant coach Pat Knight.
When does Indiana basketball play Marian in an exhibition game on Friday, Oct. 17? Start time for IU basketball vs. Marian on Friday, Oct. 17
The IU-Marian game is at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
Where to watch Indiana basketball vs. Marian on Friday, Oct. 17? Is IU vs. Marian basketball on TV on Oct. 17?
The game is available only on the Big Ten Plus app.
Where to listen to Indiana basketball vs. Marian on Friday, Oct. 17? Is IU vs. Marian basketball on radio on Oct. 17?
The game is available on the Varsity Network.
Indiana basketball tickets
Indiana basketball 2025-26 schedule
(all times ET; with date, day of week, location and opponent, time, TV)
- Oct. 17, Friday, vs. Marian (exhibition), 7:30 p.m., B1G+
- Oct. 26, Sunday, vs. Baylor in Indianapolis (exhibition), 1 p.m., B1G+
- Nov. 5, Wednesday, vs. Alabama A&M, 8 p.m., BTN
- Nov. 9, Sunday, vs. Marquette in Chicago, 1 p.m., ESPN
- Nov. 12, Wednesday, vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m., FS1
- Nov. 16, Sunday, vs. Incarnate Word, 5:30 p.m., BTN
- Nov. 20, Thursday, vs. Lindenwood, 6 p.m., BTN
- Nov. 25, Tuesday, vs. Kansas State, 8 p.m., FS1
- Nov. 29, Saturday, vs. Bethune-Cookman, noon, BTN/B1G+
- Dec. 3, Wednesday, at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN
- Dec. 6, Saturday, vs. Louisville in Indianapolis, 2 p.m., CBS
- Dec. 9, Tuesday, vs. Penn State, 8:30 p.m., FS1
- Dec. 13, Saturday, at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
- Dec. 20, Saturday, vs. Chicago State, 1 p.m., B1G+
- Dec. 22, Monday, vs. Siena, 6 p.m., BTN
- Jan. 4, Sunday, vs. Washington, 8 p.m., BTN
- Jan. 7, Wednesday, at Maryland, 6:30 p.m., BTN
- Jan. 10, Saturday, vs. Nebraska, noon, BTN
- Jan. 13, Tuesday, at Michigan State, 8 p.m., Peacock
- Jan. 17, Saturday, vs. Iowa, 2 p.m., Fox
- Jan. 20, Tuesday, at Michigan, 7 p.m., Peacock
- Jan. 23, Friday, at Rutgers, 6 p.m., FS1
- Jan. 27, Tuesday, vs. Purdue, 9 p.m., Peacock
- Jan. 31, Saturday, at UCLA, 5 p.m., Peacock
- Feb. 3, Tuesday, at USC, 10 p.m., Peacock
- Feb. 7, Saturday, vs. Wisconsin, noon, Fox
- Feb. 9, Monday, vs. Oregon, 8:30 p.m., FS1
- Feb. 15, Sunday, at Illinois, 1 p.m., CBS
- Feb. 20, Friday, at Purdue, 8 p.m., Fox
- Feb. 24, Tuesday, vs. Northwestern, 7 p.m., FS1
- March 1, Sunday, vs. Michigan State, 3:45 p.m., CBS
- March 4, Wednesday, vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN
- March 7, Saturday, at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., Fox
- March 10-15, Big Ten Tournament in Chicago
Who is the new IU basketball coach?
Darian DeVries is in his first season IU basketball coach. He coached West Virginia in 2024-25, going 19-13. He coached Drake the previous six seasons, compiling a 150-55 record and making the NCAA Tournament three times.
IU men’s basketball roster 2025-26
- 0, Jasai Miles
- 1, Reed Bailey
- 2, Jason Drake
- 3, Lamar Wilkerson
- 4, Sam Alexis
- 5, Conor Enright
- 6, Tayton Conerway
- 7, Nick Dorn
- 10, Josh Harris
- 11, Trent Sisley
- 12, Tucker DeVries
- 13, Aleksa Ristic
- 14, Jordan Rayford
- 15, Andrej Acimovic
- 18, Tryce Grensing
- 21, Drew Snively
- 30, Ian Stephens
