iPhone 18 Pro And iPhone 18 Pro Max Release Date: A New September Timeline Emerges

July 8 update: this post, first published on Sunday, July 5, was updated with more news and details of the expected iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Ultra release timetable.

The next Apple keynote, heralding the release of the iPhone 18 Pro, for instance, may be earlier than I’ve been predicting, a respected industry voice has said. Here are the details, and why I disagree.

“With that in mind, the most likely date for the debut of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and foldable iPhone is Sept. 8, with Sept. 9 as the runner-up. It’s hard to see it landing anywhere else,” he concluded.

“That cadence is carefully mapped out by Apple’s marketing, finance and operations teams, and there’s little reason to think this year will be any different,” Gurman went on. I agree that this year will follow the regular schedule.

Labor Day falls, as you know, on the first Monday of September and therefore must be between Sept. 1 and Sept. 7. So, you’d have thought there would be some years when the keynote would be on Sept. 2 or Sept. 3, for instance. In fact, in the last 10 years the keynote has never been held earlier than Sept. 7, so Apple often holds the event in the week after Labor Day, not the day after.

As such, Sept. 8 is a non-starter, I’d say. The second date Gurman mentions, Wednesday, Sept. 9, is the one that I believe is secretly marked in Cupertino calendars.

But I think Tuesday, Sept. 8 is not right. Since the Monday is a public holiday, and Apple flies press in from around the U.S. (and the world) for the keynote, the company doesn’t like to bust into that holiday for those guests, or indeed its staff.

I think Gurman has the right week — it’s still possible Apple could hold off until Monday, Sept. 14 if something went awry in production, for instance, but I think that’s highly unlikely.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Release Schedule

Other key elements leading up to the iPhone’s release.

Once the keynote is announced, however, everything else will fall into place with a rigorous smoothness. Whether the keynote is on Wednesday, Sept. 9 as I predict, or the day before, as Gurman favors, pre-orders will open on the following Friday, which this year is Sept. 11.

The exact timing, if it mimics the routine from las year, will be 5 a.m. Pacific Daylight Savings Time, which is 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Savings Time and 1 p.m. London time (or British Summer Time, as it’s correctly called). It’s the same moment wherever you are in the globe so everybody has the same chance to snag their chosen model at the same time.

That said, in some years Apple has introduced a neat extra which may be useful if this time means an inhospitable hour. There’s not clue yet whether Apple will do this in 2026 or not, but it means that customers can go online on the night before, Thursday, Sept. 10, to put their desired purchase in the shopping bag in advance.

This means they can hone in on the model, color and storage size of their choice. Then, when the pre-orders whistle blows the following day, they’ve saved valuable seconds or minutes, needing only to go to click on the button to buy it. Whether this will be available this time around will be announced on the day of the keynote, in all likelihood.

Similarly, the next moment in the timetable, the general release of iOS 27, the software which will run on the new models but also on iPhones right back to the iPhone 11, will probably happen on Monday, Sept. 14 (though this could move by a day or two).

The current iOS 27 releases have been useful for Apple watchers: so far, the three developer betas have all happened bang on time, with the latest release on Monday, July 6 seeming to indicate that the schedule is progressing as it should.

The first public beta should be, according to that timetable, available in the next few days. If it doesn’t appear, it’s possible that Apple will do what it did last year and hold the public beta until the fourth developer beta instead. That would mean a public beta release in a couple of weeks’ time. Even so, it’s not likely to change the day of the keynote.

Next up is the moment when readers can see the first reviews of the new products. The very first review samples will, if previous years’ experience is anything to go by, be handed to select press on the day of the keynote — certainly not before.

This would mean that the date the reviews go live is likely going to be Tuesday, Sept. 15 or Wednesday, Sept. 16. If the keynote is Wednesday, Sept. 9 as I suspect, it’s possible that reviews will appear on the second of these days, Wednesday, Sept. 16, to allow press a little longer to appraise the new devices.

That said, keep an eye out on the Tuesday as well — if the iPhone reviews don’t start appearing then, reviews other released products, such as the next Apple Watches, will probably get an airing then. That said, Apple could hold those until Thursday, Sept. 17.

As for the timing on these days, this is also subject to change from year to year, but recently Apple has followed a strict pattern. If it does the same this year, reviews will appear from 6 a.m. Pacific, 9 a.m. Eastern and 1 p.m. British Summer Time.

Note that the latest indication is that the first foldable iPhone will be announced at the same keynote as the Pro and Pro Max, but may be held back for a later release. Nine years ago, when the iPhone X offered a similarly radical change from the phones that came before, that phone with its OLED screen and Face ID didn’t go on sale until November.

You could argue that the technical challenges of making your first foldable phone are significantly greater, so it’s quite possible there will be a delay for the iPhone Ultra this time around.

The reviews of the foldable will come later, too, in that case. It’s not clear how much of a delay there will be — if any — but that will be announced at the keynote. And reviews are likely to appear a few days before the onsale date that’s announced.