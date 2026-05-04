IREN Energizes 1.4GW Sweetwater 1 Texas Site

IREN (NASDAQ: IREN) announced energization of its 1.4GW Sweetwater 1 data center site in Texas on May 1, 2026. Energization connects the site’s high-voltage substation to the ERCOT grid and advances development of the broader 2GW Sweetwater campus.
Power delivery at Sweetwater 1 will ramp progressively with phased construction and commissioning, enabling grid-connected capacity to support AI infrastructure and reduce customers’ time-to-compute.
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Positive
- 1.4GW substation energization completed
- Advances 2GW Sweetwater campus development
- Enables grid-connected capacity to support AI infrastructure
Negative
- Power delivery will ramp progressively, delaying full capacity
- Full 2GW campus remains unfinished and timeline unspecified
Sweetwater 1 capacity
1.4GW
Grid-connected data center site in Texas
Sweetwater campus capacity
2GW
Broader Sweetwater AI data center campus
$45.66
Last Close
Volume
Volume 28755258 vs 20-day average 34613939, indicating slightly below-typical trading activity.
normal
Technical
Price 45.51 is trading above the 200-day MA at 41.79, reinforcing an established uptrend into this announcement.
IREN gained 6.18% while key peers were mixed: BMNR up 3.16%, XP up 3.07%, but VIRT and MKTX down. Momentum scans show only RIOT moving and in the opposite direction, supporting a stock-specific reaction to this news rather than a broad sector move.
|Date
|Event
|Sentiment
|Move
|Catalyst
|Apr 23
|
Earnings date notice
|Neutral
|-2.6%
|
Announced timing and webcast details for upcoming Q3 FY26 results.
|Mar 04
|
AI capacity expansion
|Positive
|-8.5%
|
Agreed contracts for >50,000 NVIDIA GPUs, targeting 150,000 GPU fleet.
|Feb 17
|
Leadership appointment
|Positive
|-3.0%
|
Named Chief Innovation Officer to lead engineering and commissioning.
|Feb 12
|
Index inclusion
|Positive
|+5.5%
|
Announced addition to MSCI USA Index to enhance visibility and liquidity.
|Feb 05
|
Quarterly results
|Neutral
|+5.1%
|
Reported Q2 FY26 results with major GPU financing and power expansion.
Recent history shows mixed reactions: index inclusion and quarterly results drew positive moves, while major AI expansion and some corporate updates saw sell-offs, suggesting investors differentiate sharply between growth milestones and associated capital intensity or dilution risk.
Over the past six months, IREN has reported several major milestones. Q2 FY26 results on Feb 5, 2026 highlighted substantial revenue growth, GPU financing and >4.5GW secured power, with shares up 5.13%. MSCI USA Index inclusion on Feb 12, 2026 also lifted shares 5.47%. By contrast, the large AI cloud capacity expansion and GPU purchases disclosed on Mar 4, 2026 saw the stock fall 8.47%, and subsequent leadership and earnings-date announcements drew modest declines. Against this backdrop, energizing the 1.4GW Sweetwater 1 site fits the ongoing build-out of large-scale AI infrastructure.
This announcement highlights the successful energization of IREN’s 1.4GW Sweetwater 1 data center site, a major step toward a planned 2GW campus in Texas. Connecting the high‑voltage substation to the ERCOT grid moves the project from planning toward power delivery, supporting AI infrastructure where power is a key constraint. In context of earlier GPU purchases and data center expansion, investors may watch ramp timing, utilization, and how this capacity supports AI cloud revenue growth.
AI-generated analysis. Not financial advice.
NEW YORK, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (“IREN”) today announced the successful energization of its 1.4GW Sweetwater 1 data center site in Texas.
Energization marks the connection of the site’s high-voltage substation to the ERCOT grid, representing a key milestone in the development of the broader 2GW Sweetwater campus.
Power delivery at Sweetwater 1 is expected to ramp progressively in line with the phased construction and commissioning of data centers at the site.
In an environment where power remains one of the primary constraints on AI infrastructure deployment, energization of Sweetwater 1 is an important step toward bringing grid-connected capacity online and reducing time-to-compute for customers.
Daniel Roberts, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at IREN, commented:
“Delivering Sweetwater 1 substation energization on schedule reflects our disciplined execution, the strength of our supply chain relationships and the efficiency of our vertically integrated development model. It is another example of our ability to design and construct large-scale infrastructure reliably and at speed to meet market demand.”
About IREN
IREN is a vertically integrated AI Cloud provider, delivering large-scale data centers and GPU clusters for AI training and inference. IREN’s platform is underpinned by its expansive portfolio of grid-connected land and power in renewable-rich regions across the U.S. and Canada.
Contacts
Investors
ir@iren.com
Media
media@iren.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or IREN’s future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies, revenue targets and trends we expect to affect our business. These statements often include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “project,” “strive,” “budget,” “forecast,” “expect,” “intend,” “target”, “will,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “scheduled”. Forward-looking statements may also be made, verbally or in writing, by members of our Board or management team in connection with this news release.
These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause IREN’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including IREN’s ability to successfully execute on its growth strategies and operating plans, achieve its targeted annualized AI Cloud revenue, continue to develop its existing data center sites, design and deploy direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems, and diversify and expand into the market for high performance computing solutions (including the market for cloud services and potential colocation services, along with other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in IREN’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 28, 2025 and our other filings with the SEC. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, IREN disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
FAQ
What does the May 1, 2026 energization mean for IREN (NASDAQ: IREN)?
It means Sweetwater 1’s substation is now connected to ERCOT, enabling grid power supply. According to IREN, the energization of the 1.4GW site is a milestone toward the 2GW campus and supports phased data center commissioning.
How much capacity did IREN energize at Sweetwater 1 (IREN) on May 1, 2026?
IREN energized 1.4GW of substation capacity at Sweetwater 1. According to IREN, that connection links the site’s high-voltage substation to the ERCOT grid as part of the 2GW campus development.
When will Sweetwater 1 power delivery reach full capacity for IREN (IREN)?
Power delivery will ramp progressively as construction and commissioning complete in phases. According to IREN, customers will receive capacity incrementally in line with the phased data center build-out.
How does Sweetwater 1 energization affect AI customers of IREN (NASDAQ: IREN)?
It helps reduce time-to-compute by bringing grid-connected capacity online for AI workloads. According to IREN, energization addresses power constraints that limit AI infrastructure deployment and supports faster customer onboarding.
Does Sweetwater energization complete IREN’s 2GW Sweetwater campus (IREN)?
No; energization applies to the 1.4GW Sweetwater 1 site only and does not complete the full 2GW campus. According to IREN, the broader campus will progress through additional phased construction and commissioning.