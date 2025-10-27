Is ChatGPT Down Again? Reports Indicate Ongoing Outage

If you’ve been trying to get a response from ChatGPT today and have been met with frustratingly slow answers or outright connection errors, you’re definitely not alone.

Across the internet, from social media threads to office chat channels, the question is popping up everywhere: “Is ChatGPT down?” It’s that familiar feeling of a crucial tool suddenly going offline, leaving millions of people staring at a frozen screen.

And the short answer, according to a flood of user reports on outage tracker Downdetector, appears to be a resounding “yes” for many. This doesn’t seem to be a small, localized hiccup; the platform looks to be grappling with a significant, widespread service disruption that’s affecting users across the globe.

Data shows ChatGPT outage is a global problem

A quick look at Downdetector’s charts for the past 24 hours shows a dramatic spike in outage reports, especially today, October 24, 2025. The complaints aren’t just about the service being completely offline; many users are pointing to extremely slow response times and frequent connection failures that make the tool practically unusable.

This isn’t just a problem in one corner of the world. The outage map on Downdetector is lighting up across the United States, Europe, and other regions, confirming this is a global issue. Live comments on the site paint a clear picture of a shared headache, with reports pouring in from places as varied as Massachusetts in the US and several countries across Eastern Europe. Everyone seems to be sharing similar stories of disruption.

OpenAI Status website shows no issues

Here’s where things get a bit confusing. Despite the flood of complaints on Downdetector and social media, OpenAI’s own official status page is currently showing “All Systems Operational.”

This kind of delay isn’t uncommon. Official status pages often take time to reflect widespread user-reported problems, especially if the issue is causing degraded performance (like extreme slowness) rather than a complete system failure.

How can you check the live status?

When you’re wondering, your best bet is to check a real-time source. Downdetector is the go-to for this, as it aggregates reports directly from users. You can check their live “problem map” and scroll through the most recent comments to see if others in your area are having the same issue.

Here’s the situation in a nutshell:

For now, it seems like the only thing to do is wait it out. If you’re running into trouble with ChatGPT, you can be sure you’re in good company.

