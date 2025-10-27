Battlefield 6 Community Update Reveals Long List of Gameplay Changes Ahead of Season 1 and Battle Royale Launch

Battlefield Studios has outlined changes coming to Battlefield 6 ahead of the launch of Season 1 and with the expected battle royale mode waiting in the wings.

In a social media post, the developer collective revealed the priority updates for the record-breaking Battlefield 6. BF Studios said its immediate focus is on improving overall performance and the combat experience. It’s looking into changes for weapon dispersion, balance, visibility, aim assist, progression, and more, with further updates due out over the course of Season 1.

Live now are changes to Custom Search to “improve how accurately matchmaking aligns with your selected map and mode preferences.” The system still maintains flexibility to support reasonable queue times, BF Studios said, so players with more specific selections may notice slightly longer waits. “We’ll keep monitoring Custom Search performance and continue fine-tuning as needed,” the developers said.

Elsewhere, BF Studios said it had recently released a fix for an issue where vehicles could sometimes fail to spawn as expected across certain maps and modes. “The current results have shown that it has greatly reduced the number of occurrences and started to improve the balance issues on some map/mode combinations,” BF Studios said. “We are aware of a few outliers that this fix did not address, and we’re working on a fix to resolve these outstanding issues. We also saw that this backend change had a slightly positive impact on Breakthrough win rates, but we are working on further balancing changes that are meant to be more impactful and bring the win rates into a better state.”

One of the big talking points within the Battlefield community since the game’s launch is Portal server availability. Earlier this week, BF Studios made XP adjustments for Community Experiences after players used Portal to farm for XP.

Now to the gameplay details. BF Studios said it’s planning to change player movement “to address areas that previously felt inconsistent, while staying true to the gameplay pace and maintaining the core feel of the launch experience.” At the same time, it’s enhancing sight stability by minimizing reticle movement during specific animations. “These adjustments aim to deliver a smoother and more precise aiming experience, all while preserving an immersive first-person feel,” the developers explained.

As for progression, BF Studios said it’s continuing to monitor the impact of the changes it made last week, but it’s already seeing “a smoother experience.” It’s tracking XP earned in Escalation and King of the Hill, which isn’t always working as intended. “We are planning to significantly increase the payout to bring them in line with other modes and will keep monitoring once the changes are live,” BF Studios said.

“We’ve seen all your feedback about the challenges and their criteria, the team’s working on a series of improvements to make challenges more straightforward to understand and faster to complete,” BF Studios continued. “Given the scale of challenges, these changes will roll out over at least two updates. Some examples of what we are currently considering are:

Class Assignment – Assault 1 – Get kills while using the Adrenaline Injector – 30 to 3

Class Assignment – Engineer Expert 3 – Repair Vehicles in a Match – From 6000 to 1000

Weapon Assignment – Deadeye 2 – Get headshot kills over 200m with Sniper Rifles – from 150 to 5

In addition, a later game update will reduce the 200m distance

Now on to visibility. BF Studios is looking into adjustments to exposure and brightness. “This will lead to improvements in places where players have experienced blinding light when looking outdoors, overly dark interiors when looking indoors, and a lack of visibility around weapon optics when zooming in,” the developers said.

When the Season 1 update kicks in on October 28, BF Studios will make several adjustments to how weapon dispersion behaves. These changes are aimed at ensuring each weapon’s accuracy better reflects its intended performance over range. BF Studios said it’s also fixed a bug that caused dispersion to not decrease as expected when transitioning from sprinting to a prone position.

“We’ll continue refining how weapon accuracy behaves in battle to make your shots feel more consistent and rewarding across all weapon types,” the developers said. “Our upcoming tuning pass will reduce the overall impact of dispersion across multiple weapon types while keeping the core intent intact. Burst-firing will remain the most effective way to control a weapon, and each weapon will still perform best within its intended range. We’ve also identified a couple of bugs that caused weapons to feel less accurate than intended:

Post-Sprint Firing: Weapons fired immediately after sprinting while zoomed could retain higher dispersion, reducing accuracy.

Weapons fired immediately after sprinting while zoomed could retain higher dispersion, reducing accuracy. Movement Start: Dispersion was increasing faster than it should when players began moving, making even small adjustments unexpectedly impact precision. This was especially noticeable on controllers.

Battlefield Labs is taking a “brief hiatus” so BF Studios can focus on rolling out Season 1 content. This probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise, given the idea behind Battlefield Labs was to help shape Battlefield 6 before launch. BF Studios promised play sessions will return, “and we will continue to develop the future of Battlefield 6 together.”

The battle royale mode, which EA has largely kept under wraps despite a series of leaks, is also on the way. BF Studios said it’s made changes based on player feedback:

Close-range TTK: We’ve adjusted time-to-kill at close range for all weapons to reward clean positioning and tracking while giving players more time to counter attacks. We’ll keep monitoring this once it’s live.

We’ve adjusted time-to-kill at close range for all weapons to reward clean positioning and tracking while giving players more time to counter attacks. We’ll keep monitoring this once it’s live. Armor Changes: Everyone will now have the capacity for 2 armor plates at the start of the game. All players will spawn with 1 plate, so you will have the chance to upgrade as soon as you start looting, giving everyone an equal chance at upgrading their armor fully.

Everyone will now have the capacity for 2 armor plates at the start of the game. All players will spawn with 1 plate, so you will have the chance to upgrade as soon as you start looting, giving everyone an equal chance at upgrading their armor fully. World Improvements: We’ve been fixing pesky world bugs and optimizing areas to improve the environment. With these improvements, we made adjustments to the lighting as well as enhancing the visibility across the map.

We’ve been fixing pesky world bugs and optimizing areas to improve the environment. With these improvements, we made adjustments to the lighting as well as enhancing the visibility across the map. Vehicle Balance: We’ve adjusted the balance for helicopters and combat vehicles to keep them as powerful tools showing off Battlefield’s core DNA, without making them necessary to survive or win the late game. This includes significant adjustments to the heli countermeasures and ammo economy.

We’ve adjusted the balance for helicopters and combat vehicles to keep them as powerful tools showing off Battlefield’s core DNA, without making them necessary to survive or win the late game. This includes significant adjustments to the heli countermeasures and ammo economy. We have also been working on providing smoother performance overall. We have identified and addressed a range of issues that affected performance that we simply couldn’t have done without our players’ involvement in the tests.

While you wait for Season 1, check out all of the major additions set to be introduced in next week’s content drop . Finally, be sure to check out our full list of all currently available Battlefield 6 multiplayer maps . Those looking to brush up on their online skills can also read our multiplayer tips and tricks guide .

Wesley is Director, News at IGN. Find him on Twitter at @wyp100. You can reach Wesley at wesley_yinpoole@ign.com or confidentially at wyp100@proton.me.