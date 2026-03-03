Is Chevron Stock Going to $200?

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock is hovering around an all-time high price after gaining 21.6% year to date at the time of this writing. The energy sector is booming due to rising oil prices and investor uncertainty. Some investors are gravitating toward heavy industries that are less vulnerable to artificial intelligence (AI) disruption — like oil and gas.

At around $185 per share, Chevron is knocking on the door of the $200-per-share milestone. But some investors may be worried Chevron is running up too far, too fast.

Will AI create the world’s first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an “Indispensable Monopoly” providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Here’s what it would take for Chevron to keep soaring, and if the dividend stock is a buy now.

Image source: Getty Images.

Chevron is investing in low-carbon projects such as hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and renewable fuels to diversify its portfolio. But the vast majority of its earnings still come from its upstream oil and gas segment.

To protect against downside risk and improve profitability even during periods of lower oil prices, Chevron has reduced its production costs through technological advancements and an emphasis on high-quality projects. On its latest earnings call (fourth quarter 2025), Chevron said it has reduced its break-even level for dividends and capital expenditures (capex) to just $50 per Brent crude oil barrel. This means that even at $50 Brent, Chevron can support its operations, long-term investments, and dividend.

In 2025, Chevron paid $12.8 billion in dividends, spent $17.3 billion on capex, and generated $16.5 billion in free cash flow (FCF). This means Chevron supported its dividend program with cash, which is especially impressive considering 2025 oil prices were the lowest annual average since 2020.

Even if Brent prices fell below $50, Chevron could still cut capex and buybacks or rely on its rock-solid balance sheet. Chevron finished 2025 with a net-debt-to-cash flow from operations (CFFO) ratio of 1 — meaning that its 2025 CFFO equals its net debt. And that’s even when factoring in the debt Chevron added when it acquired Hess.

Chevron’s production skyrocketed from 3.34 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2024 to 3.72 million in 2025. Its acquisition of Hess and the development of offshore production in Guyana and onshore Venezuela should further contribute to earnings and FCF. Chevron is also negotiating for a stake in a massive oilfield in Iraq. However, these international bets are inherently riskier than U.S. plays.