NFL star spotted with new love interest after shooting shot with Sydney Sweeney

NFL star Puka Nacua has seemingly found a new love interest a month after the Rams wide receiver tried to shoot his shot with The Housemaid actress Sydney Sweeney

Puka Nacua reached out to Sydney Sweeney last month (Image: Getty Images)

Puka Nacua has reportedly found himself a new love interest one month after he tried to shoot his shot with actress Sydney Sweeney.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver reached out to the 28-year-old after she gave an interview with Cosmopolitan about what she looks for in a guy. “‘Athletic and outgoing and funny. I’m a sporty girl, so someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with me, go skydiving with me” said Sweeney. “And someone who loves their family. I love myself a man… oh, wow, when you print that, you won’t hear the inflection in my voice.”

The NFL star replied to the viral video on X saying: “Love skydiving”. He also allegedly set up a date with the The Housemaid star, however they were never seen together. It comes after Nacua faced backlash after his controversial stance on concussions in the NFL.

READ MORE : Donald Trump told to send World Cup message to Iran amid Middle East conflictREAD MORE : Rory McIlroy wins ‘first major of the year’ with helping hand from his dad

Nacua has been spotted with fitness influencer Sara Saffari. They were first spotted together on a TopGolf outing, and more recently, footage shows them walking through a Los Angeles food court over the weekend.

In a TikTok video, Nacua wears a black hoodie and sunglasses, seemingly trying to stay low-profile, while Saffari is clearly visible walking beside him.

Nacua, one of the NFL’s top wide receivers, rose to prominence after being drafted by the LA Rams in 2023. He is reportedly single but has a son with his ex-girlfriend Hallie Aiono.

Nacua’s seamless transition to the NFL as been admired by many college stars including fellow BYU athlete Chase Roberts. Roberts is hoping to turn heads at the NFL draft in April and recently interviewed well with the New England Patriots.

“I met with a lot of teams. The interviews went really well,” Roberts exclusively told Mirror U.S. Sports. “I feel like the Patriots were awesome, and the Ravens, the Bills. A lot of different teams stand out.

Puka Nacua has been spotted with fitness influencer Sara Saffari (Image: Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

“A lot of East Coast teams, so a little bit colder there. I’m not super happy about that. I’m just kidding. I’m excited to play wherever I get drafted, and I’m ready to go.

“I’ve given it my all, and it’s been an amazing experience to be able to get to this point. Looking back on myself as a little kid, I couldn’t imagine being where I am.”

Given his BYU connections, Roberts crossed paths with Nacua and knew he would thrive in the NFL. “We knew he was special for sure,” Roberts said with a smile. “It’s been awesome to see him get in such an awesome position on the Rams, have a quarterback like Matthew Stafford to really show what Puka can be. And he’s been able to do that. I knew he was going to be a stud and do what he’s doing.”

Nacua was asked why he slid to the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft in an exclusive interview with Mirror US Sports, and gave an intriguing response.

“I guess running fast, the 40-yard dash carries a lot of weight and that’s something I didn’t thrive in,” he told Mirror US Sports before Super Bowl LVIII. “Not too often in my play style do I run in a straight line for 40 yards, so I think that was one of the reasons why.”