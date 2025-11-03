Is Palantir Wall Street’s Next Stock Split?

After a string of high-profile stock splits last year from companies like Nvidia, Broadcom, and Chipotle, the market has been relatively quiet this year. That might change. Speculation is building that artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) may soon announce a forward split.

The mechanics of a split are straightforward: A company issues new shares to each shareholder while reducing the price of each share proportionately so that, in the end, no one’s portfolio value has changed. In the case of a 10-for-1 forward split, you end up with ten times the shares you started with, but each is worth a tenth of the price.

In theory, stock splits shouldn’t really matter for an investor; in practice, they do. Splits often spark rallies. This could be purely associative — companies that initiate forward splits usually already have quite a bit of momentum behind them — but it’s possible that the lower price point actually brings new investors into the fold, and the split itself drives growth.

Regardless, it’s worth paying attention to. Last year, in the time between announcing a split and actually executing the split, Chipotle, Nvidia, and Broadcom saw their respective stock prices rise by 66%, 121%, and 170%.

Will Palantir split its stock? The current rumors are being driven by an analyst from RBC Capital who said that retail is “largely focused on the potential for a stock split,” though that has been true for some time. There’s really no way to know if Palantir will announce a split, much less when. That being said, given the stock’s jump to more than 330% in the last year and its popularity with retail investors, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the company do just that. I wouldn’t bank on it though.

Besides, splits aren’t magical. They are, at best, a short-term catalyst, and investors should focus on the long term and the fundamentals of Palantir’s business. Shares of Nvidia and Broadcom have kept soaring over the past year and a half because the companies delivered. Chipotle, on the other hand, has seen growth stagnate, and its stock is down nearly 30% since its split was announced.

On this front, Palantir looks strong. The company is operating in the black — something not many of its peers can say at this point — and is continuing to grow sales and earnings by double digits each quarter. Palantir is the poster child for AI’s utility and impact in the real world.