Is Romeo Doubs Playing? Breaking Down the Packers WR’s Slow Start in Week 14 vs. Bears

After a solid run in the middle of the season, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs has faded back a bit towards the end of 2025. He scored a touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, but has come up empty in the first half against the Chicago Bears.

Here’s a look at the fourth-year wideout’s slow start amidst the Packers’ NFC North showdown against the Bears in Week 14.

What Happened to Green Bay Packers WR Romeo Doubs?

Doubs has had some big outings in 2025, enough to have him lead the Packers in receiving this season as quarterback Jordan Love’s top target. Despite that, he’s gotten off to a slow start in Week 14 against the Bears, getting shut out in the first two quarters. Love has targeted him once.

It’s a shame his presence can’t be felt, as the Packers have all five of their top wide receivers active for the first time all season against the Bears in Week 14. Despite them being available, the tight ends had stolen the show before Christian Watson finally snagged a 23-yard touchdown.

Through 12 games this season, Love has targeted Doubs 71 times; he’s caught 45 passes for 542 yards and five touchdowns. While his yardage total wasn’t the highest with four catches for 20 yards against the Lions in Week 13, it was the first time Doubs had found the end zone since his hat trick in Week 4 during Green Bay’s 40-40 tie against the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite some issues with consistency at times this season, Love and the Packers offense have performed well according to PFSN’s Offense Impact metric, ranking sixth in the NFL with an impact score of 84.3. While not nearly as high as Watson in PFSN’s WR Impact metric, he still ranks in the top-50 of NFL receivers at 41 with an impact score of 76.

The offense has been carried by Love this season as the franchise still struggles to find an answer to their WR1 void. Rookie Matthew Golden has shown some flashes, but injuries have slowed his rookie campaign. Love is the third-ranked signal-caller in PFSN’s QB Impact metric behind only Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and New England Patriots QB Drake Maye.

They’ve gotten through the first half with a slight lead over the Bears, but getting the offense going in the second half will be huge to help them chase down the top of the NFC.

