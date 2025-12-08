NFL playoff picture: Broncos jump Patriots for No. 1 seed in AFC as Shedeur Sanders, Browns eliminated from contention

Every game matters at this point in the season as teams fight for playoff position and chase division titles.

Here’s how the NFL playoff picture looks after the late wave of games Sunday in Week 14:

Advertisement

NFC

1. Los Angeles Rams (10-3): Up next — vs. Detroit Lions in Week 15

Notable odds: The Rams are essentially a lock to make the playoffs (98% odds on NFL.com), but they are still in a very tight race with the Seahawks and 49ers in the NFC West. The No. 1 seed isn’t a lock by any means.

2. Green Bay Packers (9-3-1): Up next — At Denver Broncos in Week 15

Notable odds: The Packers, who entered Sunday’s game with 58% odds at The Athletic, are now massive favorites to win the NFC North.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (8-4): Up next — At Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, 8:15 ET

Notable odds: Philly still has an iron grip on the NFC East, but two straight losses, including a Black Friday defeat to the Bears, has crushed its hopes of a No. 1 seed. The Eagles are down to 8% to earn the top NFC seed, per The Athletic.

Advertisement

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6): Up next — vs. Atlanta Falcons in Week 15

Notable odds: The Buccaneers are locked in with the Panthers atop the NFC South standings, and have a 71% shot at making the playoffs, per NFL.com. A pair of games against the Panthers over the next month will be critical.

5. Seattle Seahawks (10-3): Up next — vs. Indianapolis Colts in Week 15

Notable odds: Though almost a lock to make the playoffs (The Athletic has them at 97% and NFL.com at 96%) the Seahawks still aren’t the favorite to win the NFC West.

6. San Francisco 49ers (9-4): Up next — vs. Tennessee Titans in Week 15

Notable odds: Strong playoff favorites at 93%, per The Athletic.

7. Chicago Bears (9-4): Up next — vs. Cleveland Browns in Week 15

Notable odds: The Bears fell out of the top spot in the NFC after losing to the Packers on Sunday, and now have just a 63% shot of even making the playoffs, per NFL.com.

Advertisement

Still in the NFC picture

8. Detroit Lions (8-5): Up next — At Los Angeles Rams in Week 15

Notable odds: 54% to make the playoffs, per NFL.com. They still have only an 8% chance to win the NFC North, per The Athletic.

9. Carolina Panthers (7-6): Up next — At New Orleans Saints in Week 15

Notable odds: The Panthers have a 33% chance to both make the playoffs and win their division after the Buccaneers’ latest loss, per The Athletic.

10. Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1): Up next — vs. Minnesota Vikings in Week 15

Notable odds: 9% to make the playoffs, according to The Athletic, and 7%, per NFL.com. A victory over the Lions on TNF would have bumped the Boys up to 39%, according to NFL.com.

Advertisement

AFC

1. Denver Broncos (11-2): Up next — vs. Green Bay Packers in Week 15

Notable odds: The Broncos are a virtual lock to make the playoffs at 99%, per NFL.com, and they jumped the Patriots for the No. 1 seed in the AFC with their 10th straight win on Sunday afternoon.

2. New England Patriots (11-2): Up next — vs. Buffalo Bills in Week 15

Notable odds: With a clear edge over the Bills and a head-to-head victory, the Patriots are closing in on securing the AFC East title, at 90% to win it. Though they fell back, they still have the highest odds of anyone to grab the top seed in the AFC.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4): Up next — vs. New York Jets in Week 15

Notable odds: The Jags are the leaders in the AFC South, and are at 96% likely to make the postseason, per NFL.com.

Advertisement

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6): Up next — vs. Miami Dolphins in Week 15

Notable odds: The Steelers aren’t done yet, and now lead their division after beating the Ravens on Sunday. Their odds of clinching a playoff berth rose to 66%, per The Athletic.

5. Buffalo Bills (9-4): Up next — At New England Patriots in Week 15

Notable odds: While Buffalo’s chances at catching up to New England to win the division title are slim (10% according to The Athletic), the Bills are still very likely to qualify for the postseason, at 96%.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4): Up next — vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Notable odds: The Chargers still have good odds of making the playoffs at 64%, per NFL.com. Catching Denver for the division title, however, is a long shot 13%, per The Athletic.

7. Indianapolis Colts (8-5): Up next — At Seattle Seahawks in Week 15

Notable odds: The Colts have just a 50% shot at making the playoffs now, per NFL.com, after their latest loss. Quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an Achilles injury, too, making things only more difficult for the franchise.

Advertisement

Still in the AFC picture

8. Houston Texans (7-5): Up next — At Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Notable odds: The Texans’ odds to make the playoffs jumped after their win over the Colts, up to 60%, per The Athletic.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-6): Up next — vs. Houston Texans, Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Notable odds: Kansas City’s Thanksgiving loss to the Cowboys was costly. NFL.com’s model shows the Chiefs fell from 52% to 34% to make the postseason. At four games behind the Broncos in the AFC West, hopes of a division title are effectively down the drain.

10. Baltimore Ravens (6-7): Up next — At Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15

Notable odds: With back-to-back losses now, the Ravens have plummeted to the last bubble team in the AFC hunt. They have 32% odds of making the postseason, according to NFL.com

Advertisement

Recently Eliminated

Teams who were eliminated during Week 14.

Washington Commanders (3-10)







Already eliminated

Teams who were already eliminated entering Week 14.