Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, March 28, 2026? Host & Musical Guest

Today is Saturday, March 28, and we know what’s on your mind:

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight?

We’ve got the answer — keep reading for more details on the Host and Musical Guest for tonight’s episode.

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Is there a new SNL episode tonight, March 28?

No. Viewers will have to wait a smidge longer for the next all-new episode of SNL.

Tonight’s episode originally aired on December 6, 2025, with Melissa McCarthy as Host and Dijon as the Musical Guest. It marked McCarthy’s sixth time hosting SNL, and the comedy icon delivered hysterical work in sketches, just as she’s done in her previous Emmy-nominated episodes.

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McCarthy even got into the holiday spirit with the hilarious (and violent) “A Helping Hand,” which is among SNL‘s most wonderfully dark Christmas sketches.

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When’s the next new episode of SNL?

Good news: SNL returns next week with a new episode!

SNL fans will be treated to a pair of Jacks on April 4, 2026, when the show returns with an all-new Season 51 episode with Jack Black as Host and Jack White as the Musical Guest. Black will be joining the Five-Timers Club, having hosted for his fourth time a year ago in Season 50.

Black’s show will be followed by actor Colman Domingo’s SNL debut on April 11.

While there’s no new Saturday Night Live episode *in America* this week, Saturday Night Live UK returns for its second outing tonight. Find out how to catch it below.

RELATED: Watch Jack Black’s Saturday Night Live Monologue & Sketches from April 5, 2025

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How to watch Saturday Night Live UK in the U.S.

The UK spinoff officially premiered last weekend on March 21 with Tina Fey serving as the inaugural Host.

The next new episode of Saturday Night Live UK will arrive on Peacock on Sunday, March 29, at 9:00 p.m. ET, and will feature Jamie Dornan as Host and Wolf Alice as Musical Guest. Stay tuned to Peacock Blog for updates on who’s hosting all eight episodes.

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