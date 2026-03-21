‘It was a calling’: Devoted husband, father and man of faith identified in tragic north Georgia VA Clinic shooting

The GBI identified Nic Crews, 34, of Marietta, as the social worker who died following the shooting at the Pickens VA clinic in Jasper on Mar. 17.

JASPER, Ga. — For Nicholas “Nic” Crews, helping others was never just a career, his family said it was a calling.

The 34-year-old was a son, brother, husband and father. He and his wife Alyssa were expecting their third baby any day.

Crews had long felt drawn to serve, once considering becoming a pastor before ultimately pursuing a master’s degree in social work so he could support veterans struggling with mental health and access to care.

“That’s what he felt called to do,” a family member told 11Alive. “He absolutely loved it.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Crews was killed on Tuesday afternoon inside the Veterans Affairs clinic along East Church Street in Jasper.

The GBI said the suspect, Lawrence Charles Michels, 51, of Jasper was at the clinic for a walk-in mental health consultation. Crews was at that particular clinic because he was on call that day for the VA. His family member said he focused on walk-ins and on that particular day and got called into that particular clinic in Jasper to help with walk-ins.

Those closest to Crews said the way he died reflects exactly how he lived — serving others.

“He really wanted to help people,” the family member said. “He wanted to bridge that gap for veterans who couldn’t get appointments, who needed someone right then.”

A life centered on service and faith

Before joining the Department of Veterans Affairs, one former co-worker said Crews worked at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta as a patient sitter. “He loved people so genuinely. And he was such a safe and calming presence. I remember seeing him after difficult days or as we were switching shifts and feeling so seen and cared for by him,” the woman wrote.





That compassion led him to pursue a career in social work, a path those who knew him say felt inevitable.

“I remember when he told me he was going to get his master’s in social work and thinking, of course Nic would want to do that,” the former colleague wrote. “He truly cared to his core, and gave his life in service to others”

Crews was deeply rooted in his faith and, according to his family, carried that into every aspect of his life.

A devoted husband, father and brother

Beyond his work, Crews’ greatest joy was at home.

He is survived by his wife, Alyssa, who is 38 weeks pregnant with their third child, and the couple’s two young children.

“This family was his world,” the family member said.





Crews had just celebrated his 34th birthday on March 14, just three days before the shooting.

He was described as the “life of the party, in a good way” someone who was “always hilarious” and full of energy, but also deeply dependable.

“He was the big brother who was always helping his younger brother,” his family said. “He was so full of life.”

The investigation

On Thursday, the GBI identified Crews and the shooter, Lawrence Michels. 11Alive has confirmed that Michels lived less than 10 minutes from the VA clinic where the shooting happened.





While the GBI confirmed he did show up for a a walk-in mental health consultation, the agency hasn’t released any details on the moments that led up to the shooting.

After shooting the Crews, the GBI said Michels exited the clinic and encountered police officers and an armed civilian. The GBI said Michels was armed with a handgun and at some point shots were fired with officers and civilian. Michels was hit and died on scene.