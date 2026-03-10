Aaron Gordon overcame his first obstacle by getting back on the court.

His next challenge is make an impact when he’s on the court.

His third will be to stay there.

“Obviously, I’ve gotta play better on the offensive side,” he said after his first game in more than a month. “And defense. I’ve just gotta play better for us to have a chance to win. I think as I get my legs back under me, I’ll do that. So I’ve gotta be better for us.”

Gordon was blunt about his performance but upbeat about the state of his right hamstring — it might as well be the state of the union for the Nuggets — while reflecting on a 1-for-7 shooting night Friday. It was supposed to the power forward’s triumphant return after missing 17 consecutive games with a reaggravated hamstring strain. Instead, it was Denver’s worst home loss in franchise history, a 142-103 smackdown by the Knicks at Ball Arena.

Consider Gordon unfazed.

“I’ve gotta stay on top of it. But I play without worry,” he said when asked about the risk of re-injury. “When you’re worried about an injury out there, that’s usually when it happens. So I feel great. My body feels good. It’s just the timing and the pace of the game that needs to come back to me now, but I feel good.”

Gordon returned from the injury for 10 games in January, only for it to emerge again during a game in Milwaukee. He was welcomed back by a rousing ovation Friday at Ball Arena. He played 21 minutes in the loss, amassing three points, three rebounds and three assists. His playing time will remain restricted for now.

“It’s fun. I’m grateful to be able to play this game and be out there and express myself through the game that I love to play,” Gordon said, “and to be out there with the fellas. So win, lose or draw, I have gratitude. Obviously, it’s better to come out with a win, and that’s what I’m looking for day in and day out. But I’m grateful to just play the game.”

His second game back could require a step up in speed and physicality. The Nuggets will visit Oklahoma City on Monday for a rematch of their chippy overtime affair with the Thunder 10 days earlier. Gordon is still shooting 39% from the 3-point line this season, but he thinks there might be something to the notion that he was out of rhythm Friday in part because his conditioning was in catch-up mode.

“Anybody in the league can make shots when there’s no cardio involved, when no one’s tired,” he said. “But as soon as you start running up and down, it gets a little bit harder to make shots and be in the right place at the right time. But I’m not here to make excuses. I played bad (against the Knicks). And I know that affected us losing the game.”

The Nuggets are 17-7 when Gordon suits up this season. They’re 12-4 when he plays 25 or more minutes, with three of those losses by one-score margins and all four of them by single digits.

“Aaron was on an emotional high, but he’s still trying to find a rhythm in a real game,” coach David Adelman said. “… When (Nikola) Jokic came back, he was trying to find his rhythm. Even him. So it’s part of the whole thing. But regardless of how we lost or whatever it is, it’s good to have him back.”

In the meantime, Gordon pinpointed the timing of his pregame routine when asked if there are any strategies he’s implementing in an attempt to prevent more health complications for the rest of the season.

“I’m getting to the gym earlier,” he said. “Much, much earlier. Warming up more diligently.”

Jamal Murray day-to-day

Jamal Murray avoided a serious injury Friday and is considered day-to-day with a mild left ankle sprain, league sources told The Denver Post.

The Nuggets were optimistic after their loss to New York that Murray would not miss extended time. The All-Star point guard was helped off the court by two teammates late in the first half after stepping on Jokic’s foot. He’s officially going to be listed as questionable for Monday’s game.

The Nuggets didn’t hold a formal practice Sunday before they flew to Oklahoma City.

Want more Nuggets news? Sign up for the Nuggets Insider to get all our NBA analysis.